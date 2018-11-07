Scientists push back against Harvard ‘alien spacecraft’ theory
This artist's impression released by the European Southern Observatory in 2017 shows the first interstellar asteroid: Oumuamua. A scientific paper led by two researchers at Harvard University made a splash this week by claiming the cigar-shaped rock zooming through our solar system may have been sent by aliens. The researchers noted in pre-print of the article that it was an 'exotic scenario,' but that 'Oumuamua may be a fully operational probe sent intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization.' | M. KORNMESSER / EUROPEAN SOUTHERN OBSERVATORY / VIA AFP-JIJI

World / Science & Health

Scientists push back against Harvard ‘alien spacecraft’ theory

AFP-JIJI

MIAMI – A scientific paper led by two researchers at Harvard University made a splash this week by claiming that a cigar-shaped rock zooming through our solar system may have been sent by aliens.

The researchers noted in a pre-print of the article that it was an “exotic scenario,” but that “Oumuamua may be a fully operational probe sent intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization.”

Oumuamua, the first interstellar object known to enter our solar system, accelerated faster away from the sun than expected, hence the notion that some kind of artificial sail that runs on sunlight — known as a light sail — may have helped push it through space.

“Currently there is an unexplained phenomena, namely, the excess acceleration of Oumuamua, which we show may be explained by the force of radiation pressure from the sun,” co-author and Harvard astrophysicist Shmuel Bialy told AFP via email Tuesday.

“However, this requires the body to have a very large surface and be very thin, which is not encountered in nature.”

Their suggestion of an alien force at work went viral.

But other astronomy experts aren’t buying it.

“Like most scientists, I would love there to be convincing evidence of alien life, but this isn’t it,” said Alan Fitzsimmons, an astrophysicist at Queens University, Belfast.

“It has already been shown that its observed characteristics are consistent with a comet-like body ejected from another star system,” he told AFP.

“And some of the arguments in this study are based on numbers with large uncertainties.”

Katie Mack, a well-known astrophysicist at North Carolina State, also took issue with the alien hype.

“The thing you have to understand is: scientists are perfectly happy to publish an outlandish idea if it has even the tiniest sliver of a chance of not being wrong,” she wrote on Twitter.

“But until every other possibility has been exhausted dozen times over, even the authors probably don’t believe it.”

Asked if he believed the hypothesis he put forward, Bialy told AFP:

“I wouldn’t say I ‘believe’ it is sent by aliens, as I am a scientist, and not a believer, I rely on evidence to put forward possible physical explanation for observed phenomena.”

The other co-author, Avi Loeb, chairman of Harvard’s astronomy department, told NBC News humanity may never know more about the mysterious object, since it has traveled far away and isn’t heading back.

“It is impossible to guess the purpose behind Oumuamua without more data,” Loeb was quoted as saying.

Their paper was accepted for publication in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, and will appear on Nov. 12.

Oumuamua, Hawaiian for “messenger” or “scout,” was first viewed by telescopes in October 2017.

The alien rock is about 1,300 feet long (400 meters) long, and only about 130 feet wide.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Maria Valles Bonilla watches a taped video message from President Donald Trump after taking the Oa ath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia. Bonilla is from El Salvador and it was her late husband's dream to become a U.S. citizen, so she became a citizen for both of them.
Trump views midterms through presidency-defining lens as aides try to lay out poll ourcome realities
President Donald Trump knows he's on the line. The president spent Election Day calling allies, tweeting endorsements and following news coverage, after concluding a six-day rally blitz in Misso...
The spire of Salisbury Cathedral is seen behind police tape making a cordon around Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury, southern England, on July 5, cordoned off in connection with the investigation and major incident declared after a man and woman were found unconscious after exposure with what was later identified as the nerve agent Novichok. The United States faced a deadline Tuesday that led to fresh sanctions on Russia over the attempted assassination with a lethal nerve agent of a former spy in Britain.
U.S. to impose new Russia sanctions over spy poisoning in U.K.
The Trump administration says it is consulting with Congress about additional sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in Britain this spring. The State Department says Russia ...
U.S. Marshals in January escort defendant Akayed Ullah into court in New York for his arraignment on charges of setting off a pipe bomb in New York City's busiest subway station at rush hour last Dec. 11. A guilty verdict against the Bangladeshi immigrant was returned on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.
Bangladeshi immigrant convicted in NYC subway bombing, says act grew from anger over Trump
A Bangladeshi immigrant convicted Tuesday of terrorism charges after setting off a pipe bomb in New York City's busiest subway station at rush hour told the trial judge he was angry at President Do...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This artist's impression released by the European Southern Observatory in 2017 shows the first interstellar asteroid: Oumuamua. A scientific paper led by two researchers at Harvard University made a splash this week by claiming the cigar-shaped rock zooming through our solar system may have been sent by aliens. The researchers noted in pre-print of the article that it was an 'exotic scenario,' but that 'Oumuamua may be a fully operational probe sent intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization.' | M. KORNMESSER / EUROPEAN SOUTHERN OBSERVATORY / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , ,