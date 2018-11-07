Senegal launches African cybersecurity school

Senegal on Tuesday inaugurated a cybersecurity school to strengthen West Africa’s defenses against computer hackers and use of the internet for terror funding and propaganda.

Senegalese Foreign Minister Sidiki Kaba and French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian gave the ceremonial start to the National Cyber-Security School (ENVR) on the sidelines of an annual regional security conference in Dakar.

The school will provide training in combating cybercrime for the security services, judiciary and private enterprises.

Backed by France, it will have a “regional vocational role” in helping other countries in West Africa, French officials said.

The ENVR, which was proposed at last year’s security conference, will initially be based in Dakar at the National School of Administration (ENA) before moving to Diamnadio, a new town being built around 30 km(20 miles) from the capital.