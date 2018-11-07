Amazon considering New York amid reports HQ2 will be split
A building in the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia, that Amazon.com is reportedly considering as part of its new second headquarters is seen Tuesday. Amazon is planning to split its second headquarters evenly between two cities with the Crystal City area among the finalists with which Amazon is now holding advanced talks. | REUTERS

Business

Amazon considering New York amid reports HQ2 will be split

AP

NEW YORK – New York is one of the finalists in Amazon’s search to build another headquarters, according to a person familiar with the talks.

After a yearlong search for a second home, Amazon is now reportedly looking to build offices in two cities instead of one, a surprise move that could still have a major impact on the sites it ultimately selects.

According to the source, who was not authorized to discuss the negotiations and therefore spoke on condition of anonymity, one of the areas the online retail giant is considering is New York’s Long Island City, a fast-changing neighborhood just across the East River from Manhattan. The source said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo met two weeks ago with Amazon officials in his New York City offices. Cuomo offered to travel to Amazon’s Seattle hometown to continue talks, the source said.

On Monday, The New York Times, citing unnamed people familiar with the decision-making process, reported that the company is nearing deals to locate in Long Island City as well as the Crystal City section of Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. The Wall Street Journal, which also reported the plan to split the headquarters between two cities, said Dallas is also still a possibility.

Amazon.com Inc. has declined comment on the reports.

Since it kicked off its hunt for a second headquarters in September 2017, Amazon has promised to bring 50,000 new high-paying jobs to one location, which founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said would be “a full equal” to its Seattle home base.

The company received 238 proposals before narrowing the list to 20 in January.

Earlier this month, Bezos said during an on-stage interview in New York that the final decision will come down to intuition: “You immerse yourself in that data, but then you make that decision with your heart,” he said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Students of the National School of Administration walk near the banner announcing the creation of a National School of Cybersecurity with a regional mission in Dakar in Tuesday.
Senegal launches African cybersecurity school
Senegal on Tuesday inaugurated a cybersecurity school to strengthen West Africa's defenses against computer hackers and use of the internet for terror funding and propaganda. Senegalese Foreign ...
British Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey arrives to attend the weekly meeting of the Cabinet at 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday.
British women protest as their pension age rises to meet men's at 65
Millions of British women feel "betrayed" and many are facing poverty, campaigners said on Tuesday, as the age they can claim the state pension rose to 65 to match that of men. The government is...
A Facebook app icon is seen on a smartphone in New York in 2015. Facebook is admitting it didn't do enough to prevent its platform from being used to incite violence and spread hate in Myanmar. A Facebook executive said in a blog post late Monday that the company "can and should do more."
Facebook admits not doing enough to prevent services from being used to incite Myanmar violence
Facebook is admitting that it didn't do enough to prevent its services from being used to incite violence and spread hate in Myanmar. Alex Warofka, a product policy manager, said in a blog post ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A building in the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia, that Amazon.com is reportedly considering as part of its new second headquarters is seen Tuesday. Amazon is planning to split its second headquarters evenly between two cities with the Crystal City area among the finalists with which Amazon is now holding advanced talks. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,