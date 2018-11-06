French police arrest six people over plot to attack Macron
Emmanuel Macron | AP

World / Crime & Legal

French police arrest six people over plot to attack Macron

AP

PARIS – French security agents have arrested six people on preliminary terrorism charges for allegedly plotting to attack President Emmanuel Macron, according to a French judicial official.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the allegations, said intelligence agents detained the six in three widely scattered regions, including the Alps, Brittany and near the Belgian border. He said the plan to target the French president appeared to be vague and unfinalized but violent.

Authorities released no further details about the six suspects and did not say if they were suspected of working together or separately.

French presidents have been targeted several times over the decades, including in 2002 when a far-right sympathizer tried to attack President Jacques Chirac on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris during Bastille Day celebrations.

Macron was in the northeastern French city of Verdun on Tuesday as part of centenary commemorations for the end of World War I.

The suspected plot was uncovered days before U.S. President Donald Trump and dozens of other world leaders are due in France for commemorations this weekend of the signing 100 years ago of the Nov. 11 armistice that ended World War I.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Michigan and North Dakota will vote Tuesday on whether or not to allow the sale of marijuana for recreational use.
Michigan and North Dakota vote on whether to legalize pot in Tuesday referendums
Voters in Michigan and North Dakota will decide Tuesday whether to legalize recreational marijuana, which would make them the first states in the Midwest to do so and would put conservative neig...
Texas Representative and Senatorial Democratic Party Candidate Beto O'Rourke delivers a speech at the University of Texas in El Paso on Monday, the night before the U.S. midterm elections.
U.S. election race to watch: Rising star Beto O'Rourke hopes to unseat Ted Cruz
Beto O'Rourke has already used his once-longshot Texas Senate run to become a national Democratic phenomenon in the U.S., shatter fundraising records and set off whispers that he could be a credibl...
People vote during the U.S. midterm elections at P.S. 140 in New York City on Tuesday.
Polls open in U.S. as Americans deliver midterm verdict on Trump presidency
Americans started voting Tuesday in critical midterm elections that mark the first major voter test of Donald Trump's presidency, with control of U.S. Congress at stake. As polling stati...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Emmanuel Macron | AP

, ,