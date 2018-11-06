Snow crab stocks in Sea of Japan seen halving in three years
Snow crabs are put on the deck of a fishing boat off Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, on Nov. 6, 2017. | KYODO

National

Snow crab stocks in Sea of Japan seen halving in three years

JIJI

Snow crab stocks in the Sea of Japan are projected to begin declining from next year and nearly halve from the current level in three years, an estimate by a state-backed institute has shown.

This year’s fishing season for snow crabs, a winter delicacy in the country, started Tuesday.

While the reason for the predicted decline is unclear, the number of snow crabs that die within three years of birth may be increasing, said the Japan Sea National Fisheries Research Institute, based in the city of Niigata on the Sea of Japan coast.

On behalf of the Fisheries Agency, the institute surveyed in May and June the estimated resources of the crab at 137 locations in waters between the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture and those west of the Oki Islands in Shimane Prefecture.

Under state-set standards, catches are permitted for male snow crabs with shells 9 centimeters wide or more and female ones that are mature enough to spawn.

According to the survey, the number of male and female snow crabs that meet the standards was almost unchanged from normal years. But that of juvenile crabs was the lowest in two decades.

The estimated amount of snow crabs in the surveyed area stood at some 22,000 tons and had been on the increase until this year.

But an analysis made on the basis of the estimated juvenile crab stocks found that the amount of snow crabs is expected to decline to 19,000 tons next year, to 15,000 tons in 2020 and to 12,000 tons in 2021.

“We believe that the number of eggs laid by snow crabs is not on the decline, but the proportion of crabs that die within three years of birth seems to be rising,” said Yuji Ueda, head of the institute’s Fisheries Biology Group, adding that the outlook is shaky four to five years down the road.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Japan plans to revise its fishery laws for the first time in 70 years to encourage more people to join the declining industry.
Japan to revise decadesold fishery system in attempt to bring in newcomers
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved bills that would rewrite the country's fishery laws for the first time in about 70 years as it seeks to encourage more people to start fish farming and revive the...
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a campaign rally at McKenzie Arena, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Sunday. Pence is expected to visit Japan for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week.
Abe and Mike Pence may meet next week to discuss North Korea: Japanese government sources
Japan and the United States are planning a meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Vice President Mike Pence in Tokyo on Nov. 13 to discuss cooperation toward North Korea's denuclearizatio...
Jacques Attali, head of the international nongovernmental organization Positive Planet, speaks during an interview in Hiroshima on Tuesday.
Climate change issues likely to be one of top points at Osaka G20 summit: Jacques Attali
Dealing with various climate change-related issues is likely to be one of the top points of discussion at the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit in Osaka next June, Jacques Attali, one of the world's m...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Snow crabs are put on the deck of a fishing boat off Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, on Nov. 6, 2017. | KYODO

, ,