Snow crab stocks in Sea of Japan seen halving in three years

Snow crab stocks in the Sea of Japan are projected to begin declining from next year and nearly halve from the current level in three years, an estimate by a state-backed institute has shown.

This year’s fishing season for snow crabs, a winter delicacy in the country, started Tuesday.

While the reason for the predicted decline is unclear, the number of snow crabs that die within three years of birth may be increasing, said the Japan Sea National Fisheries Research Institute, based in the city of Niigata on the Sea of Japan coast.

On behalf of the Fisheries Agency, the institute surveyed in May and June the estimated resources of the crab at 137 locations in waters between the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture and those west of the Oki Islands in Shimane Prefecture.

Under state-set standards, catches are permitted for male snow crabs with shells 9 centimeters wide or more and female ones that are mature enough to spawn.

According to the survey, the number of male and female snow crabs that meet the standards was almost unchanged from normal years. But that of juvenile crabs was the lowest in two decades.

The estimated amount of snow crabs in the surveyed area stood at some 22,000 tons and had been on the increase until this year.

But an analysis made on the basis of the estimated juvenile crab stocks found that the amount of snow crabs is expected to decline to 19,000 tons next year, to 15,000 tons in 2020 and to 12,000 tons in 2021.

“We believe that the number of eggs laid by snow crabs is not on the decline, but the proportion of crabs that die within three years of birth seems to be rising,” said Yuji Ueda, head of the institute’s Fisheries Biology Group, adding that the outlook is shaky four to five years down the road.