Lego wins court case in China over copyright infringement
Lego has won another case against imitators in China. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Lego wins court case in China over copyright infringement

Reuters

COPENHAGEN – Lego has won another case against imitators in China where copies of its colorful plastic toy bricks and figures have been a recurring problem, the Danish toymaker said.

In a landmark case last year, Lego for the first time succeeded in a copyright competition case in China where it seeks a bigger slice of the $31 billion toys and games market.

“We believe these decisions are well-founded in the facts and the law, and clearly demonstrate the continued efforts of Chinese authorities to protect intellectual property,” Lego Chief Executive Niels B. Christiansen said in a statement Monday.

The Guangzhou Yuexiu District Court ruled that four companies had “infringed multiple copyrights of the Lego Group and conducted acts of unfair competition by producing and distributing Lepin building sets,” Lego said.

The court ordered that the companies immediately cease “producing, selling, exhibiting or in any way promoting the infringing products,” it said.

Furthermore, Lego will receive around 4.5 million Chinese yuan ($649,735) in damages.

Last year, the Beijing Higher Court passed a ruling that recognized the Lego logo and name in Chinese as “well-known” trademarks in China, putting the toymaker in a better position to act against infringement of its trademarks.

China is important to Lego, which has seen slow or declining growth in its mature Western European and U.S. markets, although China still accounts for less than 10 percent of group sales.

Lego, an abbreviation of the Danish “leg godt,” meaning “play well,” plans to open flagship stores in Shanghai and Beijing and continue its partnership with Chinese internet giant Tencent.

It is also working with local education departments, state schools and private education providers in China to encourage children to play with Lego as a way to boost their motor skills, creativity and attention spans.

Competitors in China include Barbie maker Mattel Inc. and Hasbro, the firm behind My Little Pony.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Cabinet sends Japan-EU free trade pact to the Diet
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill to ratify a massive free trade agreement with the European Union. The Abe administration hopes to gain Diet approval during the current extraordina...
Image Not Available
Household spending in Japan falls first time in three months
Households reduced spending for the first time in three months in September due to the effects of natural disasters, leading the government to lower its overall assessment, official data showed ...
Toyota Motor Corp.'s sales slipped in the U.S. and Japan last quarter but improved in Europe, the rest of Asia and Central and South America.
Toyota quarterly profit rises on growing sales and cost cuts
Toyota Motor Corp. reported a 28 percent surge in the last quarter on growing sales in Europe, Asia and the Americas and cost cutting. It raised its profit forecast for the full year. Th...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Lego has won another case against imitators in China. | BLOOMBERG

, ,