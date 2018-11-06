Toyota quarterly profit rises on growing sales and cost cuts
Toyota Motor Corp.'s sales slipped in the U.S. and Japan last quarter but improved in Europe, the rest of Asia and Central and South America. | AP

Business / Corporate

Toyota quarterly profit rises on growing sales and cost cuts

AP

Toyota Motor Corp. reported a 28 percent surge in the last quarter on growing sales in Europe, Asia and the Americas and cost cutting. It raised its profit forecast for the full year.

The top Japanese automaker said Tuesday that its July-September profit totaled ¥585.1 billion, up from ¥458.3 billion the year before. Quarterly sales rose 2 percent to ¥7.31 trillion.

The manufacturer of the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and Corolla subcompact forecast a ¥2.3 trillion profit for the fiscal year through March. That exceeds its earlier forecast for ¥2.1 trillion but is down nearly 8 percent from nearly ¥2.5 trillion in the previous fiscal year.

Toyota sold 2.183 million vehicles in July-September, up from 2.175 million vehicles the same period a year earlier.

Vehicle sales slipped in the U.S. and Japan but improved in Europe, the rest of Asia and Central and South America. The company stuck to its full-year forecast for selling 8.9 million vehicles globally for the year through next March.

Cost reductions and marketing efforts helped the results for the latest quarter, though an unfavorable exchange rate hurt, according to Toyota.

“We are steadily making progress toward achieving our challenge-level target,” Senior Managing Officer Masayoshi Shirayanagi said in a statement on cost-cutting efforts.

Toyota, often seen as representing iconic Japanese manufacturing, is trying to focus on artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, car-sharing services and other new uses of technology to keep up with changes in the industry.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda, a member of the founding family, has repeatedly said the carmaker’s business needs to change from merely making various vehicles to addressing all kinds of mobility needs.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Household spending in Japan falls first time in three months
Households reduced spending for the first time in three months in September due to the effects of natural disasters, leading the government to lower its overall assessment, official data showed ...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks rebound on buybacks
Stocks turned higher Tuesday, boosted by buybacks following the previous day's plunge. The Nikkei 225 average rose 248.76 points, or 1.14 percent, to end at 22,147.75. It tumbled 344.67 ...
Image Not Available
Japan to sue South Korea at WTO over subsidies to shipbuilders
Japan will ask South Korea to launch bilateral talks over what it sees as Seoul's unfair subsidies for shipbuilders, but the dispute will most likely go to the World Trade Organization, a govern...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Toyota Motor Corp.'s sales slipped in the U.S. and Japan last quarter but improved in Europe, the rest of Asia and Central and South America. | AP

, ,