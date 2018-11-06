Security spending soars in China’s troubled Xinjiang region: report

Spending on security-related construction tripled in 2017 in China’s far-western region of Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of detaining as many as 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims, an academic analysis of government expenditure found.

Beijing says its “vocational training centers” in Xinjiang camps teach employment skills and legal knowledge aimed at curbing religious extremism.

The report published Monday by U.S. think tank the Jamestown Foundation examined official Chinese government budget data and found spending on security-related construction in Xinjiang rose last year by nearly 20 billion yuan ($2.90 billion), or 213 percent.

“Xinjiang’s budget figures do not reflect increased spending on vocational education … as the region ramped up camp construction; nor do they reflect an increase in criminal cases handled by courts and prosecutors,” said Adrian Zenz, an anthropologist at the European School of Culture and Theology in Germany, who penned the report.

“Rather, they reflect patterns of spending consistent with the construction and operation of highly secure political re-education camps designed to imprison hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs with minimal due process.”

It also found that despite Xinjiang’s purported large “vocational training” campaign, employment outcomes had not markedly improved, according to the region’s own official employment figures.

Whatever training the facilities do provide, Zenz said, it appeared it was not administered or paid for by the vocational education system.

The Xinjiang government and the State Council Information Office, which doubles as the Communist Party’s spokesman’s office, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reports of mass detentions and strict surveillance of ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have prompted the United States to consider sanctions against officials and companies linked to allegations of human rights abuses.

After initially issuing blanket denials, Chinese officials have in recent weeks said they were not enforcing arbitrary detention and political re-education across a network of secret camps, but rather some citizens guilty of “minor offenses” were sent to vocational centers to provide employment opportunities.

But while prison expenditure doubled between 2016 and 2017, spending on prosecution on criminal suspects remained largely flat, Zenz said, indicating that it was unlikely that many of the so-called “criminals involved only in minor offenses” underwent formal trials.

China’s record will be examined by the U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday, the first time since 2013, in a regular review expected to focus on its treatment of ethnic minorities, especially Uighurs and Tibetans.