One Japanese woman killed and another injured in Guatemala

SAO PAULO – One Japanese woman in her 20s has been killed and another seriously injured at a home in Guatemala, it was learned Monday.

Local media reported that they may have been attacked by thieves.

The Japanese Embassy in Guatemala said that one woman was found dead Sunday in the home in the Peten province, northern Guatemala, and the other was taken to a hospital after being badly wounded.

According to local news reports, the killed woman has been identified as Yurika Kimoto, 26, and the injured woman as Chie Morosawa, 28. Kimoto appeared to have been hit on the head and other parts of her body, while Morosawa, who had been living with Kimoto, was stabbed.

The two had been in Santa Ana, central Peten, for some three years performing missionary work as members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses religious group.

