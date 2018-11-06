Police investigate Osaka speeding case after man posts footage online

A man in Osaka Prefecture was referred to prosecutors on Monday on suspicion of driving a sports car at a speed of about 280 kilometers per hour on an expressway, after police saw footage he posted online.

“I wanted everyone to watch it,” the 35-year-old resident of the city of Osaka was quoted as telling the police, referring to the video clip he posted on YouTube that showed his Nissan GT-R going as fast as a shinkansen bullet train.

The police allege that he exceeded the speed limit by about 220 kph as he drove in the city of Higashiosaka in Osaka Prefecture at around 4:10 a.m. on Jan. 12.

The man admitted to the allegation, telling the police that he wanted to “check the performance” of the car.

The footage on the video-sharing website, apparently posted by the driver, shows the car going from 0 to 280 kph in about 20 seconds.

The case came to light after a person saw the video and reported it to the Osaka Prefectural Police in May. The police analyzed the footage and identified the man.

The man has been questioned over the speeding offense on a voluntary basis after he was arrested for allegedly driving without a license plate in August. He was released a day after his arrest.