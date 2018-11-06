National / Crime & Legal

Police investigate Osaka speeding case after man posts footage online

Kyodo

OSAKA – A man in Osaka Prefecture was referred to prosecutors on Monday on suspicion of driving a sports car at a speed of about 280 kilometers per hour on an expressway, after police saw footage he posted online.

“I wanted everyone to watch it,” the 35-year-old resident of the city of Osaka was quoted as telling the police, referring to the video clip he posted on YouTube that showed his Nissan GT-R going as fast as a shinkansen bullet train.

The police allege that he exceeded the speed limit by about 220 kph as he drove in the city of Higashiosaka in Osaka Prefecture at around 4:10 a.m. on Jan. 12.

The man admitted to the allegation, telling the police that he wanted to “check the performance” of the car.

The footage on the video-sharing website, apparently posted by the driver, shows the car going from 0 to 280 kph in about 20 seconds.

The case came to light after a person saw the video and reported it to the Osaka Prefectural Police in May. The police analyzed the footage and identified the man.

The man has been questioned over the speeding offense on a voluntary basis after he was arrested for allegedly driving without a license plate in August. He was released a day after his arrest.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A worker walks around the derailed train in Yilan county, Taiwan, as preparations are made to clear the accident site on Oct. 22.
Japanese manufacturer Nippon Sharyo to fix problem blamed in deadly train crash in Taiwan
Taiwan's rail authority said Monday that the Japanese manufacturer of a train that derailed two weeks ago, killing 18 people, has agreed to fix a problem that is at least partially blamed for th...
Image Not Available
One Japanese woman killed and another injured in Guatemala
One Japanese woman in her 20s has been killed and another seriously injured at a home in Guatemala, it was learned Monday. Local media reported that they may have been attacked by thieve...
A map of the Russian-held islands northeast of Hokkaido is embedded in the floor of an observation deck in the town of Rausu, while one of the isles, Kunashiri, can be seen on the horizon.
Elderly Japanese pine for return to Northern Territories
Yoi Hasegawa still remembers when armed Soviet soldiers burst into her house just days after Japan surrendered at the end of World War II and tried to drag away her teenage sister. At gu...

, ,