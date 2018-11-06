Suicides of middle-aged men in Japan tend to surge on Monday mornings: research

The number of suicides by middle-aged men in Japan tends to surge on Monday mornings, according to research conducted by a team of Waseda University and Osaka University.

The psychological state of so-called blue Monday, in which people become depressed as Monday approaches, has been well known.

But this was the first research that has found out, based on data analysis, specific times of the day with a number of suicides, according to the team.

The research group, including Michiko Ueda, associate professor at Waseda, is hoping the result will be utilized in devising effective suicide prevention measures, such as expanding telephone consultation services during the times of the day when many suicides tend to occur.

Through an analysis of data on some 870,000 adults who committed suicide in Japan between 1974 and 2014, the team found that days of the week and times of the day when people tend to commit suicide differ by sex and age.

Among men aged 40-65, suicides between 4 a.m. and 7:59 a.m. hit a peak during the period from 1995, when Japan’s economic conditions began to deteriorate, to 2014. Men in that age group had the highest rate of suicide among both men and women in other age groups.

The number of suicides among men in the age group during the times of the day was 1.57-times higher than that late at night. The number of middle-aged men who took their lives on Mondays was 1.55 times as high as that on Saturdays.

The same pattern was also seen for men aged 20-39, but such a trend was not seen before 1995, according to the group.

It is believed that many men took their lives before leaving home for work in the morning, as most cited causes of death were hanging and gas poisoning, the group said.

Men aged 66 and older and women in general tended to take their ownlives during the day time, hitting a peak at around noon, the group said.

While telephone consultation services to prevent suicides are often offered from evening to late at night, the researchers say such services should also be offered during early morning hours.

The group also called for more community support for women and the elderly who are thought to be taking their own lives during the day when they are alone at home.