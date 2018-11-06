Team Trump asks top court to fast-track DACA cases in bid to end program
Protestors demonstrate against the termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program outside the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, May 15. | REUTERS

AP

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to fast-track cases on the president’s decision to end a program that shields young immigrants from deportation.

The administration on Monday asked the Supreme Court to take up three cases about Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in one of the cases in May but hasn’t yet ruled.

The Trump administration had warned that it would ask the high court to step in if the appeals court didn’t rule by Oct. 31. The administration wants a ruling on the issue this term. The high court doesn’t typically take cases before federal appeals courts rule on them.

