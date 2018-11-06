Two women found apparently slain in Shimane home; son of one arrested

Two women died at a residence in Shimane Prefecture on Monday, with police arresting a man on suspicion of killing them.

Yasue Hara, 82, was found unresponsive shortly after 9:30 a.m. and proclaimed dead after being taken to a hospital. About two hours later, police also discovered the body of Hara’s daughter-in-law, Keiko, 46, in the two-story house in Matsue.

The police arrested Keiko’s second son, Sogo, 21, early Tuesday after finding him in Izumo in the prefecture and questioning him Monday afternoon. They said Sogo has admitted to killing his grandmother and mother.

The three were living in the residence together with Keiko’s husband and daughter, who were not there when the apparent slayings took place.