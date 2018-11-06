In Africa swing, Prince Charles condemns slavery, climate change
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, gestures as he attends a ceremony during a visit to Osei Tutu II, the Asantahene or king of Ghana's Asante people, at Manhyia palace in Kumasi, Ghana, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

ACCRA – Britain’s Prince Charles is condemning the slave trade during a stop in Ghana, saying that the atrocity has left an indelible stain on the world’s history.

On the third day of his visit to the West African country where many slaves were sent to the Americas, Prince Charles gave a public lecture. He told Ghanaians that all nations around the world must now work to eradicate all forms of modern slavery.

In his speech, Prince Charles also spoke of the dangers facing Africa because of climate change. He said the increasingly erratic weather patterns represent a growing threat to food security.

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, head Tuesday to Nigeria for the final leg of their West African tour.

