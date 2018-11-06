Yemen officials say Saudi-led coalition forces now within 5 km of key Hodeida port
A ship carrying grain is docked at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen, in August. | REUTERS

World

Yemen officials say Saudi-led coalition forces now within 5 km of key Hodeida port

AP

SANAA – Forces loyal to the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels advanced on Monday to within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of the port facilities in Yemen’s contested Red Sea city of Hodeida, the current epicenter of the civil war, officials said.

Coalition aircraft and naval forces continue to pound rebel positions, and fighting has killed dozens of combatants from both sides, with dozens of military vehicles destroyed or burning along the front lines, they added.

Associated Press footage shows coalition forces on the main road to the capital, Sanaa, cutting off the highway and further encircling the rebels.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to brief reporters, say other offensives have been launched elsewhere, including in the Dhale and Hajjah provinces. Fierce fighting also erupted a day earlier in the provinces of Bayda, to the south, and Saada, a Houthi stronghold in the north. They say a total of 580 people have been killed or wounded in Yemen since the coalition offensive began four days ago, without giving a breakdown.

The offensive came despite recent calls by the Trump administration for a cease-fire by late November.

The Saudi-led and U.S.-backed coalition has been at war with the Iran-aligned rebels since March 2015 in a stalemated conflict that has generated the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The U.S. has sold billions of dollars’ worth of arms to Saudi Arabia and provides logistical and other support to the coalition.

The rebels say they have killed and wounded dozens of coalition troops, but did not provide a breakdown.

Both sides have reported several civilians killed in the latest fighting.

Save the Children’s Yemen director, Tamer Kirolos, said the latest escalation could put tens of thousands of children in the line of fire around Hodeida and block essential aid deliveries. An estimated 70 percent of Yemen’s food and humanitarian aid enters through Hodeida.

“The international community must increase diplomatic pressure and intensify efforts to secure an immediate halt to the offensive and a comprehensive ceasefire,” he said in a statement, urging both sides to stop the fighting.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Central American migrants give a thumbs up to motorists who wave to them as they begin their morning trek with a free ride on a truck as part of a thousands-strong caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border as they leave Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico, Monday.
Stadium accommodations readied as U.S.-bound migrant caravan treks toward Mexico City
Thousands of exhausted migrants from the Central American caravan trudged along highways Monday toward Mexico City, where officials prepared a sports stadium to accommodate them as they try to reac...
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks at the Longshoremen Union Hall during a "Get Out The Vote" rally in Savannah, Georgia, Monday.
Georgia governor's race roiled by election security charges
The bruising race for governor of Georgia has been roiled by unsupported, 11th-hour allegations from the Republican candidate, who is also the state's chief election official, that Democrats sought...
A giant 25-meter worm representing the parasitic worm of schistosomiasis, which causes significant suffering and death to thousands of people around the world, is pictured on Lake Leman on the occasion of the Neglected Tropical Diseases Summit, in Geneva last year.
Gene study reveals secrets of parasitic worms, possible treatments
The largest study to date of the genetic makeup of parasitic worms has found hundreds of new clues about how they invade the human body, evade its immune system and cause disease. The results po...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A ship carrying grain is docked at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen, in August. | REUTERS

, , , , ,