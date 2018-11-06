U.S. Supreme Court ends fight over Obama-era net neutrality rules by not taking up repeal bid
Police guard the main entrance to the Supreme Court in Washington last month. The Supreme Court has ended the court fight over repealed Obama-era 'net neutrality' rules that required internet providers to treat all online traffic equally. The court on Monday rejected appeals from the telecommunications industry seeking to throw out a lower court ruling in favor of the 'net neutrality' rules. | AP

Business

U.S. Supreme Court ends fight over Obama-era net neutrality rules by not taking up repeal bid

Reuters

WASHINGTON – The legal fight over a 2016 lower court ruling upholding Obama-era net neutrality regulations aimed at ensuring a free and open internet — rules that have since been repealed by President Donald Trump’s administration — came to a formal end on Monday, with the U.S. Supreme Court declining to take up the matter.

The Trump administration and internet service providers had asked to justices to wipe away the ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that had temporarily preserved the net neutrality regulations championed by Democratic former President Barack Obama. But the justices refused to hear the appeals, leaving the lower court ruling in place.

The brief court order noted that three of the court’s conservative justices, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, would have thrown out the appeals court decision. Chief Justice John Roberts and new Trump appointee Brett Kavanaugh were both recused from the case.

The Republican-controlled Federal Communications Commission voted 3-2 in December along party lines to reverse the rules adopted under Obama in 2015 that had barred internet service providers from blocking or throttling traffic, or offering paid fast lanes, also known as paid prioritization.

Obama’s rules, intended to safeguard equal access to content on the internet, were opposed by Trump, a Republican.

The new FCC rules went into effect in June. They give internet service providers greater power to regulate the content that customers access, are now the subject of a separate legal fight after being challenged by many of the groups that backed net neutrality.

The Justice Department has also filed suit to block California’s state net neutrality law from taking effect in January.

The net neutrality repeal was a win for providers like Comcast Corp., AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. It was opposed by internet companies like Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc., which have said the repeal could lead to higher costs.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A woman walks by a pile of garbage in the Vedado neighborhood of Havana Oct. 20. Havana residents do not use trash bags, which are difficult to find and even when available are hard to afford on a state salary of about $30 a month.
Amid cash crunch, Havana fights trash woes ahead of 500th anniversary of its founding
Luxury hotels are rising fast along the Prado, the tree-lined colonial boulevard that is home to many of Havana's best-known architectural masterworks. Yet within sight of five-star lodgings cha...
Evelyn Y. Davis offers up a bullet from an ammunition bandolier, which she wore at the Wilmington, Delaware, stockholders meeting of 20th Century-Fox Film Corp. in 1971. Reaching for the shell is Charles M. Lewis. Davis, who owned stock in more than 80 public companies and liked to make a show of her presence at shareholder meetings, died Sunday. She was 89.
Brash Holocaust-surviving shareholder activist Evelyn Y. Davis dies at 89
The brash shareholder activist Evelyn Y. Davis, who owned stock in more than 80 public companies and rarely failed to make her presence known at corporate-investor meetings, has died. She was 89. ...
Image Not Available
Dollar retakes ¥113 in Tokyo but topside capped
The dollar rose back above ¥113 in Tokyo trading on Monday, but its topside was capped as market players retreated to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. midterm elections Tuesday. At 5...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Police guard the main entrance to the Supreme Court in Washington last month. The Supreme Court has ended the court fight over repealed Obama-era 'net neutrality' rules that required internet providers to treat all online traffic equally. The court on Monday rejected appeals from the telecommunications industry seeking to throw out a lower court ruling in favor of the 'net neutrality' rules. | AP

, , , , , , ,