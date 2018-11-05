NEC facial recognition adopted for Rugby World Cup next year in Japan
A model demonstrates NEC Corp.'s facial recognition system. | KYODO

National

NEC facial recognition adopted for Rugby World Cup next year in Japan

JIJI

A facial recognition system developed by NEC Corp. has been adopted for checking the entry of reporters at Tokyo Stadium and International Stadium Yokohama during the Rugby World Cup that Japan will host next year.

Using identification cards for media organizations and face images of reporters registered beforehand, the system will complete authentication instantly, the Tokyo-based company said Monday.

The system will allow smoother entry than with visual checks, NEC said.

Reporters from all over the world are expected to visit Tokyo Stadium in Chofu, western Tokyo, the venue for the opening game, and International Stadium Yokohama, where the final will take place.

This will be the first use of a face recognition system at a Rugby World Cup. Visual ID checks will be used at other match venues, officials said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Chief Cabinet Secretary Keizo Obuchi, who would later go on to become prime minister, holds up the kanji for the new era name, Heisei, on Jan. 7, 1989, the day Emperor Hirohito passed away.
Japan to make trademark registration of era names impossible
The government plans to set a clear rule that no trademark containing any era name can be registered. The government will revise its trademark application screening criteria, which curre...
Image Not Available
Cooperation and information sharing key in disaster response, speakers tell Hiroshima workshop
Given Japan's vulnerability to natural disasters, and with accelerating climate change widely predicted to increase severe weather patterns, increased cooperation and information sharing is more...
Procedures begin to formally remove Princess Ayako, who has married a commoner, from the Imperial family on Oct. 30 at the Imperial Household Agency.
Japan's government to delay discussion on creating female Imperial branches
The government plans to hold off on deciding whether to allow female members of the Imperial family to establish branches of the family after marriage, according to sources with knowledge of the...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A model demonstrates NEC Corp.'s facial recognition system. | KYODO

, ,