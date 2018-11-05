Subaru recalls 100,000 more cars due to lax quality inspections

Subaru Corp. said Monday it is recalling an additional 100,000 vehicles in Japan after its inspectors failed to take proper steps during quality checks on braking systems.

The recall covers nine models manufactured between Jan. 9 and Oct. 26, including the Impreza and the BRZ, a sports car that Subaru sells as well as makes for Toyota Motor Corp. to sell as the Toyota 86. The recall will cost Subaru an additional ¥6.5 billion.

The latest incident brings the total number of vehicles recalled due to malpractice, including assessments of new cars by unauthorized staff that surfaced last year, to around 530,000, Subaru said.

The automaker said earlier that its rule-flouting ended late last year but on Monday admitted that brake check violations lasted through last month.

Subaru lowered its group net profit forecast to ¥167 billion for the business year through next March, down ¥53 billion from a projection in August, reflecting recall costs and falling sales.