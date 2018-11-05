Business / Corporate

Subaru recalls 100,000 more cars due to lax quality inspections

Kyodo

Subaru Corp. said Monday it is recalling an additional 100,000 vehicles in Japan after its inspectors failed to take proper steps during quality checks on braking systems.

The recall covers nine models manufactured between Jan. 9 and Oct. 26, including the Impreza and the BRZ, a sports car that Subaru sells as well as makes for Toyota Motor Corp. to sell as the Toyota 86. The recall will cost Subaru an additional ¥6.5 billion.

The latest incident brings the total number of vehicles recalled due to malpractice, including assessments of new cars by unauthorized staff that surfaced last year, to around 530,000, Subaru said.

The automaker said earlier that its rule-flouting ended late last year but on Monday admitted that brake check violations lasted through last month.

Subaru lowered its group net profit forecast to ¥167 billion for the business year through next March, down ¥53 billion from a projection in August, reflecting recall costs and falling sales.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

SoftBank Group Corp. chief Masayoshi Son holds a news conference in Tokyo on Monday.
SoftBank profit soars as Masayoshi Son begins to benefit from tech deals
SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son is starting to reap the benefits of his enormous technology investments. SoftBank on Monday reported profit for the second quarter that far exce...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks tumble on U.S.-China trade friction
Stocks turned sharply lower Monday, with investors becoming cautious again over the course of U.S.-China trade friction. The key Nikkei 225 fell 344.67 points, or 1.55 percent, to end at...
Yuria Nagamoto is an elevator operator at Takashimaya Co.'s Nihonbashi department store in central Tokyo.
Faced with worker shortage, Japan reshapes its legendary hospitality
Japan's capital expenditure boom is shifting to the services sector, stirring fears that self-checkout systems and software will take the human touch out of omotenashi, the country's va...

, ,