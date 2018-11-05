New section of Tokyo Ring Road No. 2 opens to traffic ready for 2020 Games

A section of Ring Road No. 2, a key route for transportation during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games that connects the capital’s central and southeastern waterfront areas, was provisionally opened to traffic Sunday.

The completion of the 2.8-kilometer-long section between Toyosu in Koto Ward and Tsukiji in Chuo Ward is expected to help ease traffic congestion around the Toyosu wholesale food market that opened last month.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government previously planned to complete the road in time for the 2020 Games, but pushed back the date for full completion to fiscal 2022 due to a delay in the relocation of the food market to Toyosu from Tsukiji.

The delay in the market relocation postponed the construction of a tunnel for Ring Road No. 2 under the site of the former Tsukiji market.

The provisional bypass road that opened Sunday runs on the outer edge of the former Tsukiji market site. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government planned to open the bypass road within a month of the Oct. 11 market relocation.