National / Politics

LDP’s Ichita Yamamoto considering run for Gunma Prefecture governorship instead of further term in Upper House

JIJI

Ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Ichita Yamamoto is considering running in the Gunma Prefecture gubernatorial election slated to be held next summer, sources said Monday.

Yamamoto’s six-year term as a member of the House of Councillors representing Gunma will expire in the summer of next year.

At a meeting with supporters Sunday night in Takasaki in the prefecture, Yamamoto said that he currently sees his likelihood of running for the governorship or seeking another term in the Upper House as 50% either way.

Yamamoto, head of the LDP’s Upper House Policy Research Council Board, said that although he is an official LDP candidate for the next Upper House election, an increasing number of his supporters and other are calling on him to come back to Gunma.

He suggested that he will make a decision by the end of December after considering the opinions of Gunma residents.

Incumbent Gunma Gov. Masaaki Osawa has yet to clarify whether he will seek a fourth term when his four-year term expires in July.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The head office of the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, or Chongryon, in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, is seen in September last year.
Malicious descriptions about North and South Korean groups temporarily displayed on Google Maps
Malicious descriptions, such as one targeting the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, or Chongryon, were displayed temporarily on Google Maps, it was learned Sunday.
Princess Ayako, who married a commoner last week, is removed from the Imperial family register on Oct. 30 at the Imperial Household Agency.
Japan's government to delay discussion on creating female Imperial branches
The government plans to hold off on deciding whether to allow female members of the Imperial family to establish branches of the family after marriage, according to sources with knowledge of the...
Kimiko Nishi, a doula, holds a baby in January 2015.
More Japanese women turn to doulas for maternity support
The country is seeing an increase in the number of nonmedical professionals known as doulas, who provide emotional and physical support to women before, during or after childbirth, amid a rise i...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Ichita Yamamoto | KYODO

, ,