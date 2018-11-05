Iris Ohyama makes first foray into Japan’s TV market

Household product maker Iris Ohyama Inc. said Monday it will start selling television sets later this month in the firm’s first foray into the TV market, aiming to boost its consumer electronics business.

The Sendai-based company plans to roll out its Luca-brand TVs on Nov. 22, the company said.

The lineup will include four 4K options, including a 55-inch model. Prices will range from ¥79,800 to ¥148,000, about 30 to 40 percent cheaper than comparable models offered by major competitors.

In addition, three other high-definition models will go on sale, and the company said it will consider new releases in 2019 after examining the sales results for the seven models to be released this month.

Iris Ohyama plans to design the TVs and outsource production to a Chinese maker.

The company also announced it will open a new office in Tokyo at the end of this month as a hub for research and development, as well as for sales.

The move is part of the company’s effort to double its annual sales to ¥1 trillion by 2022.

“We need to handle (TVs and other electronics products for entertainment) to achieve ¥1 trillion (in sales),” Iris Ohyama President Akihiro Ohyama said in an interview.

But he added the company “has no plans to sell goods with very short product cycles” such as personal computers and smartphones.

Iris Ohyama previously focused on storage, pet and gardening products. In 2009, the company started selling consumer electronics goods. In 2017, it released air conditioners.

The company has been active in hiring engineers formerly employed at major electronics makers to develop and design its own products.