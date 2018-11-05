Millions in ‘dark money’ helps fuel litany of campaign ads in Maine congressional district
This combination of photos show U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin in 2017 (left) and state Rep. Jared Golden in 2018 in Maine. Golden is challenging Poliquin for the 2nd District Congressional seat in Tuesday's general election. The battle over who will represent Maine in the largest congressional district east of the Mississippi River is the most expensive political race in state history. | AP

World / Politics

Millions in ‘dark money’ helps fuel litany of campaign ads in Maine congressional district

AP

PORTLAND, MAINE – Millions of dollars in so-called “dark money” have propelled the race in the largest congressional district east of the Mississippi River to become the most expensive political contest in Maine history.

The race in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District has attracted more than $12 million in spending by outside groups. That includes $2.3 million spent by liberal Patriot Majority USA, a group that doesn’t have to disclose who funded its ads against Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin.

Maine is also seeing more television ads than any other state. The Wesleyan Media Project says it boils down to 26 commercials per hour, or about 1 every 2 minutes.

Meanwhile, groups like the League of Conservation Voters that don’t have to disclose their donors have donated at least $1.6 million for state-level races.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
One killed after planes collide over Ottawa
Canadian paramedics said one person was killed Sunday after two small planes crashed midair over the capital of Ottawa. Ottawa police said the accident occurred over the west end of the city jus...
U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican candidate for Georgia governor Brian Kemp (left) arrive attend a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, Sunday.
Offering no evidence, Georgia GOP candidate Brian Kemp probes Democrats in alleged voter systems ...
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the Republican candidate in Tuesday's hotly contested gubernatorial election, has opened a probe of the state Democratic Party over what his office alleged on...
U.S. forces and members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) patrol the Kurdish-held town of Al-Darbasiyah in northeastern Syria bordering Turkey on Sunday. Three armored vehicles carrying soldiers wearing the U.S. flag on their uniforms arrived in the area after renewed tensions between Ankara and Syrian Kurds, a spokesman said.
U.S. forces patrol Syria's northeast near Turkish border as Ankara-Kurd tensions mount
U.S. forces on Sunday patrolled an area in northeastern Syria bordering Turkey after renewed tensions between Ankara and Syrian Kurds, a spokesman and an AFP reporter said.. Three armored vehicl...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This combination of photos show U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin in 2017 (left) and state Rep. Jared Golden in 2018 in Maine. Golden is challenging Poliquin for the 2nd District Congressional seat in Tuesday's general election. The battle over who will represent Maine in the largest congressional district east of the Mississippi River is the most expensive political race in state history. | AP

, , , , ,