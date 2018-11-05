Pakistan blasphemy case: Husband appeals to Trump, May to help get family out after wife’s acquittal
Pakistani supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), a religious political party, chant slogans and gestures while waving the party flag during a protest following the Supreme Court decision to acquit Christian woman Asia Bibi of blasphemy, in Karachi on Sunday. The husband of the Pakistani Christian woman at the center of a divisive blasphemy case has pleaded for international help to leave the country, saying he feared for his family's safety. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Pakistan blasphemy case: Husband appeals to Trump, May to help get family out after wife’s acquittal

AP

MULTAN, PAKISTAN – The husband of a Christian woman acquitted eight years after being sentenced to death for blasphemy, but not released after countrywide protests, appealed on Sunday to U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May to help the family leave Pakistan.

Asia Bibi’s husband, Ashiq Masih, in a brief video message said they were in danger in Pakistan.

“Please help us, we are in trouble in Pakistan,” Masih appealed to Trump and May. Masih had previously told The Associated Press by phone that he and his wife feared for their lives. “We are now living under an increased sense of fear.”

Bibi’s lawyer, Saiful Malook, has already fled the country for safety.

Bibi was arrested in 2009 after she was accused of blasphemy following a quarrel with two fellow female farm workers who refused to drink from a water container used by a Christian. A few days later, a mob accused her of insulting Islam’s prophet, leading to her 2010 conviction. Bibi’s family has always maintained her innocence and says she never insulted the prophet.

Insulting Islam is punishable by death in Pakistan, and the mere rumor of doing so can incite lynchings.

Pakistan’s top court acquitted Bibi on Wednesday of the charges carrying the death penalty, infuriating hard-line Islamists who held three days of nationwide protests demanding her execution. The enraged protesters torched scores of vehicles, blocked highways and attacked government and public property; a radical cleric also threatened to kill the three judges who acquitted Bibi. The protests ended after the government agreed to impose a travel ban on Bibi and allow her case to be reviewed. A review petition was filed in the Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, police said over 150 people were arrested on charges of arson, vandalism and violence during the protests.

Senior police officer Nayab Haider said that police were using video clips to identify those involved in assaults, torching property and vehicles, and blocking highways.

Defending the police’s actions, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government cannot spare those involved in violence. He said that the government cleared blocked cities without any bloodshed.

“No government can tolerate a rebellion against the state,” Chaudhry said.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari tweeted that “appeasement to ‘avoid bloodshed’ sends a dangerous message to non-state actors and undermines the concept of democratic peaceful protest.”

“The State has to enforce Rule of Law, Constitution and stand by state institutions especially when they are targeted” Mazari added.

Also Sunday, some two thousands supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami party held a protest march in southern port city of Karachi against the acquittal of Bibi but they remained peaceful.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
One killed after planes collide over Ottawa
Canadian paramedics said one person was killed Sunday after two small planes crashed midair over the capital of Ottawa. Ottawa police said the accident occurred over the west end of the city jus...
U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican candidate for Georgia governor Brian Kemp (left) arrive attend a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, Sunday.
Offering no evidence, Georgia GOP candidate Brian Kemp probes Democrats in alleged voter systems ...
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the Republican candidate in Tuesday's hotly contested gubernatorial election, has opened a probe of the state Democratic Party over what his office alleged on...
U.S. forces and members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) patrol the Kurdish-held town of Al-Darbasiyah in northeastern Syria bordering Turkey on Sunday. Three armored vehicles carrying soldiers wearing the U.S. flag on their uniforms arrived in the area after renewed tensions between Ankara and Syrian Kurds, a spokesman said.
U.S. forces patrol Syria's northeast near Turkish border as Ankara-Kurd tensions mount
U.S. forces on Sunday patrolled an area in northeastern Syria bordering Turkey after renewed tensions between Ankara and Syrian Kurds, a spokesman and an AFP reporter said.. Three armored vehicl...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Pakistani supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), a religious political party, chant slogans and gestures while waving the party flag during a protest following the Supreme Court decision to acquit Christian woman Asia Bibi of blasphemy, in Karachi on Sunday. The husband of the Pakistani Christian woman at the center of a divisive blasphemy case has pleaded for international help to leave the country, saying he feared for his family's safety. | AFP-JIJI The daughters of Pakistani Christian woman Asia Bibi pose with an image of their mother while standing outside their residence in Sheikhupura located in Pakistan's Punjab Province in 2010. Standing (from left) is Esha, 12, Sidra, 18 and Eshum, 10. | REUTERS

, , , , ,