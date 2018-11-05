World

Hundreds of jellyfish stings later, adventurer Ross Edgley becomes first man to swim around Britain

Reuters

LONDON – Adventurer Ross Edgley became the first man to swim around the coast of mainland Britain as he completed a 1,780 mile-trip to make a triumphant return to dry land in Margate on Sunday.

The 33-year-old, from Grantham, Lincolnshire, had left the Kent town on June 1, swimming in a clockwise direction. He had not set foot on land once and slept on a support boat.

Edgley, who swam up to 12 hours a day, battled through strong tides, hundreds of jellyfish stings and had to cope with a disintegrating tongue caused by salt water during his Great British Swim.

He expended an estimated 500,000 calories during the journey, and ate more than 500 bananas to provide him with a constant source of energy.

In mid-August, he broke the world record for the longest stage sea swim of 73 days set by Benoit Lecomte, who swam across the Atlantic Ocean in 1998.

This was Edgley’s latest record-breaking feat. In April 2016, he completed the world’s longest rope climb, equivalent to the height of Mount Everest. That was two months after he completed a marathon while pulling a car.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally ahead of midterm elections, at Pensacola International Airport in Florida Saturday.
Obama, Trump clash in final pitches to midterm voters
No longer reluctant to speak out, former President Barack Obama is delivering a closing argument for Democrats that seeks a firm check on President Donald Trump's policies in Tuesday's midterm elec...
In this Aug. 25 image made from video, a severely malnourished 7-year-old Amal Hussein — whose name means "hope" in Arabic, is weighed at the Aslam Health Center in Hajjah, Yemen. On Sunday, Geert Cappelaere called the situation a "living hell" for all Yemeni children, noting the death of Amal, whose emaciated body gained attention on the front page of the New York Times last week.
Over 150 killed in weekend violence around Hodeida as Yemen's kids face 'living hell'
Fighting has escalated around Yemen's key port city of Hodeida, with more than 150 combatants killed over the weekend from both the rebel and government-backed sides, officials said Sunday. Airs...
This courtroom sketch depicts Robert Gregory Bowers, who was wounded in a gun battle with police, as he appeared in a wheelchair at federal court on Oct. 29 in Pittsburgh. Bowers, accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, appeared briefly in federal court to face charges he killed 11 people.
Jewish nurse: I treated mass Pittsburgh synagogue massacre suspect out of love
A Jewish nurse who treated the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect says that he saw confusion but not evil in the man's eyes, and that his own actions stemmed from love. "I'm sure he had no id...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Swimmer Ross Edgley reacts after completing his round-Britain swim, on Margate beach, Britain, Sunday. | REUTERS

, , ,