Neil Armstrong memorabilia fetches $7.5 million at Dallas auction

The flight suit Neil Armstrong wore aboard Gemini 8, the 1966 mission that performed the first docking of two spacecraft in flight, is among memorabilia that belonged to the first man to set foot on the moon, Neil Armstrong, that fetched more than $7.4 million at auction. | HERITAGE AUCTIONS, HA.COM / VIA AP

DALLAS – Memorabilia that belonged to the first man to set foot on the moon, Neil Armstrong, has fetched more than $7.4 million at auction.

Dallas-based Heritage Auctions says the item that sold for the highest price, $468,500, at Saturday’s auction was Armstrong’s spacecraft ID plate from Apollo 11’s lunar module Eagle. Also sold were a fragment from the propeller and a section of the wing from the Wright brothers’ Flyer, the first heavier-than-air self-powered aircraft, which each sold for $275,000.

The flight suit Armstrong wore aboard Gemini 8, the 1966 mission that performed the first docking of two spacecraft in flight, brought the astronaut’s family $109,375.

Meanwhile, in a separate auction, a gold-colored Navy aviator’s helmet once owned by John Glenn, the first American to orbit the earth, sold for $46,250.

The flight suit Neil Armstrong wore aboard Gemini 8, the 1966 mission that performed the first docking of two spacecraft in flight, is among memorabilia that belonged to the first man to set foot on the moon, Neil Armstrong, that fetched more than $7.4 million at auction. | HERITAGE AUCTIONS, HA.COM / VIA AP A fragment from the wing of the Wright brothers' Flyer is among memorabilia that belonged to the first man to set foot on the moon, Neil Armstrong, that fetched more than $7.4 million at auction. | HERITAGE AUCTIONS, HA.COM / VIA AP

