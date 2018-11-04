Mitsubishi Materials near to finalizing fund to compensate Chinese used in forced wartime labor

Mitsubishi Materials Corp. is in the final stages of setting up a fund that will be used to pay out compensation to thousands of forced Chinese laborers it used during World War II, it was learned Sunday.

The fund represents the final hurdle in a settlement that the Japanese company reached with the main groups of Chinese claimants in June 2016.

Under the agreement, Mitsubishi Materials will pay 100,000 yuan (about $15,000) to each of the victims and their families.

In accordance with the settlement, the fund will manage the money paid from the company to the victims, who number 3,765, and confirm eligibility for bereaved families having inheritance rights.

The company is aiming to have the fund up and running by the end of the current year, which marks the 40th anniversary of the peace and friendship treaty between Japan and China, according to sources close to the deal.

The fund, to be called the Historical Human Rights Peace Fund, will be jointly launched by Japan and China, according to sources close to the arrangements.

Given the number of victims, the total settlement will reach into the tens of millions of dollars.

The Chinese victims were forced to work at coal mines operated by Mitsubishi Mining Corp., as Mitsubishi Materials was known at the time.

The victims were among some 39,000 Chinese brought to Japan against their will between 1943 and 1945 in line with a Japanese government decision to make up for a domestic labor shortage.

Due to hard labor and deprivation, 6,830 of them died. Starting in the 1990s, Chinese survivors of forced labor and their families filed a series of compensation lawsuits against the Japanese government and companies.

So far, Mitsubishi Materials has paid compensation to around 10 survivors. However, as an organization to handle investigations regarding inheritance rights has yet to be established, no payments have been made to bereaved families.

The discharge of those payments is likely to strongly influence other postwar compensation issues.

In South Korea last week, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision that ordered a Japanese steel firm to pay compensation to former forced laborers. The development brings into sharp contrast the differing approaches to wartime compensation in China and South Korea.

According to sources familiar with Sino-Japan relations, a civic organization on the Chinese side has so far identified more than 1,000 bereaved families.

Besides tracking down survivors and bereaved families whose whereabouts are unknown, Mitsubishi Materials also agreed to construct memorials at the sites where the company’s mines were located and organize memorial ceremonies.

In the initial disbursement, Mitsubishi Materials is to pay ¥100 million (about $883,000) to cover the cost of constructing memorials and ¥200 million to fund probes into those who were forced into labor during the war but have not been officially accounted for in records.

In the settlement agreement, Mitsubishi Materials expressed “painful reflection” and pledged to set up the fund for a “permanent, comprehensive solution” of the forced labor issue and “pass on the facts to future generations” by building memorials.

However, the bereaved families of some victims have indicated they plan to continue litigation against Mitsubishi Materials, with one lawyer representing them saying that the plaintiffs number over 100 people.

After the end of World War II in 1945, Japan’s Foreign Ministry compiled an investigative report on Chinese forced labor, including the names of all Chinese males who were brought to Japan.