51.3% of Japanese support bill to accept more foreign workers, Kyodo poll shows

More than half of Japanese support a bill to accept more foreign workers, a nationwide Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.

The phone survey conducted over the weekend found that 51.3 percent were supportive of the bill approved by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet on Friday, with 39.5 percent opposed.

The poll also showed 50.8 percent of respondents opposed a consumption tax hike in October next year to 10 percent from the current 8 percent, while 46.4 percent were supportive.

The approval rate for Abe’s Cabinet stood at 47.3 percent, up 0.8 percentage point from the previous survey conducted a month earlier.