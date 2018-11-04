Ministry calls on airlines to ensure flight crews comply with drinking rules
JIJI

In the wake of a Japan Airlines pilot being detained by British authorities last month for being drunk, the transport ministry urged domestic airlines to ensure that flight crews comply with drinking rules. It also expressed intentions of having such rules tightened.

The case has placed pressure on Japanese regulators and airlines to prevent such an situation from recurring.

There have been many other cases where Japanese airline pilots have failed to board scheduled flights due to excessive alcohol consumption.

Such cases “cause delays (to flights) and bother passengers,” a ministry official said, calling for airlines to address the situation.

The JAL pilot was detained by British police on Oct. 28 just before boarding a flight at London’s Heathrow Airport after a test on the man showed 0.93 milligrams of alcohol per liter of breath, more than 10 times the legal limit.

The pilot drank two bottles of wine and some 1.9 liters of beer at a hotel the day before. He did not violate JAL’s ban on drinking alcohol within 12 hours of a flight, but the amount of alcohol he consumed exceeded guidelines set by the airline.

The airline, believing the pilot may have cheated on a preflight alcohol test conducted by the company, plans to introduce new alcohol detectors to prevent such fraud.

On Oct. 25, a male pilot with ANA Wings Co., a unit of ANA Holdings Inc., failed to board a flight after calling in sick after drinking beer and whiskey the previous day at a restaurant in the city of Ishigaki, in Okinawa Prefecture. Five flights to destinations within the prefecture were delayed as a result.

The ANA Wings pilot violated the ANA group’s ban on drinking alcohol within 12 hours of a flight.

Japanese airlines reported 15 cases of flight delays resulting from alcohol consumption by pilots in fiscal 2017, and six in fiscal 2018 so far, according to the ministry.

