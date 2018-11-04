May has EU concessions to keep U.K. in customs union: Times

British Prime Minister Theresa May has secured concessions from Brussels that will allow her to keep all of the U.K. in a customs union with the European Union and avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland, the Sunday Times reported, without naming sources.

The move could win over some opposition Labour MPs and increase the chances of getting such an agreement through the House of Commons.

Senior sources told the paper that May has secured concessions from Brussels, with the EU agreeing to write an “all-U.K.” customs union into the divorce deal. This would avoid the EU’s “backstop” solution of treating Northern Ireland differently from the rest of Britain.

There would be an “exit clause” from the customs union in a bid to convince Brexiteers that it is not a permanent arrangement as May looks to secure enough votes to get the deal through Parliament, added the paper.

The Irish border has proved the biggest obstacle to a deal, with both sides vowing not to reinstate a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland for fear of destabilizing a peace accord that ended decades of deadly sectarian violence.

Under the deal, the EU would accept that regulatory checks on goods can be carried out in factories and shops rather than at the border, the Times said.

The opposition Labour Party has all but ruled out supporting any deal May reaches with Brussels, leaving the prime minister reliant on her slender parliamentary majority, which comprises her own divided MPs and a small coalition partner, the Democratic Unionist Party.

She is expected to warn her most stridently anti-EU MPs that they will be held responsible for the consequences of a no-deal Brexit if they do not vote for her deal.

However, if these Brexiteers are not convinced that the customs union is only a temporary measure they would almost certainly rebel.

Her Cabinet is to hold talks over the plan early this week, with a potential EU summit penciled in for the end of November, if they agree enough progress has been made.

Parliament would then vote on the deal in December.

Asked about the report, a spokesman at May’s office said: “This is all speculation. The prime minister has been clear that we are making good progress on the future relationship, and 95 percent of the withdrawal agreement is now settled and negotiations are ongoing.”

The newspaper also said May is on course to secure an agreement on a “future economic partnership” that would allow Britain to keep open the prospect of a similar free trade accord to the one Canada has with the EU. That in turn could sway the euroskeptic wing of her Conservative Party.

According to the Telegraph, May has included Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, the government’s chief legal adviser, in her special Brexit Cabinet after ministers said they wouldn’t sign off on a deal without his advice.

But some of Britain’s biggest corporate names have had enough of the government’s handling of the negotiations.

More than 70 business leaders — from lastminute.com founder Martha Lane Fox and former J. Sainsbury PLC chief Justin King to Cobra Beer founder Karan Bilimoria and ex-chairman of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Simon Robertson — signed a letter arguing that both the government’s current plans for Brexit, and a no-deal Brexit, would be bad for companies and jobs.

“Both these options will further depress investment. They will be bad for business and bad for working people,” according to an excerpt published by the U.K.’s Press Association. “Given that neither was on the ballot in 2016, we believe the ultimate choice should be handed back to the public with a People’s Vote.”