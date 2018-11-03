National

Japan eyes acceptance of 40,000 foreign workers in first year of proposed new visas rules

JIJI

The government is eyeing the acceptance of some 40,000 foreign workers under two planned visa categories in the year after their introduction, it was learned on Saturday.

In the first five years, Japan is expected to accept a total of 250,000 foreign nationals with the new work visas, government sources said.

The government plans to set no ceiling on the acceptance of foreign workers under the new system, according to the sources.

The government submitted a related bill to revise the immigration control law on Friday, aiming to get it through the Diet during the ongoing session, which ends on Dec. 10. It plans to introduce the new system next April.

Visas under the new system will be granted to foreigners with “specified skills,” including blue-collar workers.

The government is considering limiting the issuance of visas under the new categories to 14 domestic industries facing severe labor shortages, including the construction, farming and dining sectors.

The government is expected to officially release its estimated numbers for foreigners working in the 14 sectors under the new system, after scrutinizing them.

As of October 2017, about 1.28 million foreign nationals worked in Japan.

Anticipating an increase of hundreds of thousands of foreign workers following the establishment of the new system, the government is poised to advance preparations for accepting more foreign workers, including in terms of medical services and education.

