British woman sues Ritsumeikan University over power harassment
Blake Hayes, a former associate professor at Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto, speaks at a news conference in the city on Thursday after filing a lawsuit against the university claiming power harassment. | KYODO

National

British woman sues Ritsumeikan University over power harassment

Kyodo

A British woman has filed a damages lawsuit against Ritsumeikan University, alleging that it failed to reprimand male professors who made remarks about her that constituted harassment and prevented her promotion.

Blake Hayes is demanding ¥70 million in compensation from the operator of the university. The lawsuit was filed with the Kyoto District Court on Thursday.

She became an associate professor of international studies at the university in 2009 and was nominated for the position of professor in 2015.

But her potential promotion was voted down after two male professors criticized her at a faculty meeting, saying she is “high-handed” and “presses her opinion on others,” according to her claim.

They also made remarks suggesting she had forged her doctorate.

The university recognized those remarks as power harassment last year but did not punish the men and also did not hold another vote on her promotion. Hayes left the university the same year.

Hayes told a news conference in Kyoto after filling the suit that she wanted the public to know that she is not the only woman being harassed and that it is not something people have to bear.

The operator, Ritsumeikan Trust, said Thursday it cannot comment on the matter because it has yet to receive the complaint.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Man gets life in prison for killing Japanese woman in Canada
A man convicted of murdering a Japanese woman in Vancouver in 2016 received a life sentence Friday with no chance of parole for 14 years, Canadian media reported. The ruling by a Vancouv...
Image Not Available
Mahathir, Cheney, others to be honored by Japan
The government said Saturday it will bestow honors at its annual fall event on 4,079 citizens and 135 foreign nationals for their achievements in various fields, including singers, politicians a...
Motoki Wakatsuki, head of a school-turned-aquarium in Muroto, Kochi Prefecture, looks at sea turtles in the facilities swimming pool.
Former rural Japanese school building given new life, thrives as aquarium
A former elementary school building in a sparsely populated area in Kochi Prefecture is thriving as an aquarium, with its cumulative visitors topping 100,000 as of Tuesday, about six months afte...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Blake Hayes, a former associate professor at Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto, speaks at a news conference in the city on Thursday after filing a lawsuit against the university claiming power harassment. | KYODO

, , ,