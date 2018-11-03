Japan Times 1918: Tokyo celebrates the Allies’ victory in World War I

100 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Nov. 21 1918

Tokyo celebrates the Allies’ victory in WWI

THE JAPAN TIMES

Today the citizens of the capital of Japan rejoice with the Allies, of whom Japan has been so important a member, and celebrate the triumph of their common cause.

The city will be decorated with a flood of flags by day and illuminations at night and cheers of “banzai” over the glorious termination of the great war will be heard on every hand.

Enormous crowds will stream into Hibiya Park and neighborhood especially, and other parts of the city throughout the day.

The municipal celebration at Hibiya Park will commence at 2 p.m. Leading citizens and guests specially invited will assemble at 1 p.m.

The proceedings will begin with music by the army and navy bands after which Viscount Tajiri, mayor of Tokyo, will read an address of congratulations before the guests, including the members of the diplomatic corps. H.E. the British Ambassador Sir Conyngham Greene, on behalf of the Allies’ ambassadors and ministers, will deliver a congratulatory address, to be followed by the “Kimigayo.”

Then, at the instance of Mayor Tajiri, three “banzai” will be given in honor of H.M. the Emperor, to be followed by similar cheers for the rulers of the Allied nations called for by Mr. Hara, premier. Mayor Tajiri will then propose similar cheers in honor of the Allied armies. This will conclude the formal part of the program.

Two fine arches have been erected at the Hibiya and Saiwai gates, beautifully decorated with chrysanthemum flowers and Allied flags. A great tent has been pitched over the garden at the back of the bandstand, to be used as a dining hall. Various interesting fancy decorations have been constructed in the park.

Interesting entertainments will go on for two days between noon and 9 o’clock in the evening. Among others, there will be kagura and daikagura dances; niwaka dances; juvenile fencing dances; popular theatricals by the Soganoya troupe; comic dances; kappore dances; cinema and moving picture shows; and fireworks at the park. Balloon flying will be held between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. for two days.

75 YEARS AGO

Friday, Nov. 26, 1943

Tojo’s daughters lead busy life on home front

THE JAPAN TIMES

“A worker’s busy life is our life,” says Mrs. Katsuko Tojo, wife of Prime Minister Hideki Tojo, in way of instructing her family.

Mrs. Tojo’s daughters, Mitsue, 26, Makie, 21, and the two younger girls, Sachie and Kimie, have taken their mother’s words to heart in an endeavor to show the fighters at the front that the people at home, including the women, are all out to win the war.

Mitsue, who is talented in needlework and knitting, has been mobilized by the family for the task of making shirts for father and sweaters for the younger girls.

As old clothes are turned into new creations by Mitsue’s nimble fingers, it is no wonder that the prime minister’s family has not purchased new wearing apparel since the start of the war.

Makie helps her elder sister with the cooking and it is said that even when visitors are invited to dinner the dishes are prepared at home.

Mitsue is the leader of the Kojimachi women’s corps of the Dai Nippon Youth Corps. This summer, she and her younger sister worked in a certain munitions factory for one month, but as they entered under assumed names, no one knew that they were the daughters of the prime minister.

50 YEARS AGO

Sunday, Nov. 10, 1968

33% of Japanese men drink nightly: survey

THE JAPAN TIMES

One out of every three Japanese adults takes an alcoholic drink with supper. And 70 percent of men and 10 percent of women smoke.

These are some of the findings obtained in a 1966 health survey conducted by the Health and Welfare Ministry and released Saturday.

The survey was conducted in October 1966 on a sample of 240,000 households, or 1 percent of the nation’s total.

The survey also showed that two out of three families own refrigerators and the motion picture is the most popular form of entertainment.

One-third of the males over 20 years of age drink liquor every night, another one-third drink sometimes and the remainder seldom drink. Nine percent of women drink sometimes, 2 percent every day and others only seldom.

Among smokers, 50 percent of men consume 10 to 19 cigarettes a day, and 40 percent of women between five and nine.

25 YEARS AGO

Sunday, Nov. 21, 1993

Nakamura comes up No. 1 in place names

THE JAPAN TIMES

The most frequent place name in the nation is Nakamura, followed by Shinden and Hara, according to a scientist at the National Sciences Museum.

Hiroo Kanai, 63, head of the botanical studies section at the museum, picked up all place names, except the names of administrative districts, from 4,422 maps at 1/25,000 scale published by the Geographical Survey Institute. The total reached about 385,000 names. He found 715 places called Nakamura, followed by Shinden at 677 and Hara at 591. The list was followed by Honcho at 423, Hongo at 402, Shinmachi at 396, Tanaka at 376, Kimura at 355, Nakajima at 346 and Baba at 344.

Kannai hit on the idea of making an index of place names to facilitate checking labels of plant specimens. He had students list all the place names and had a computer company put the data into a computer.

The database facilitates sorting the names by kanji characters and lists of place names containing a particular kanji. The database shows there are 57 name places that include the kanji okami, which means “wolf.” Thirty-two are in the Tohoku region, 10 in Iwate Prefecture.

In this feature, we delve into The Japan Times’ 121-year archive to present a selection of stories from the past. The Japan Times’ entire archive is now available to purchase in digital format. For more details, see jtimes.jp/de.