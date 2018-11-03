South Africans make bricks from human urine
Suzanne Lambert (left), Dyllon Randall and Vukheta Mukhari, developers of the first brick that uses human urine as one of the binding components, pose in the lab at the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Cape Town on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Offbeat

South Africans make bricks from human urine

Reuters

CAPE TOWN – South African researchers have made bricks using human urine in a process that could one day help reduce global warming emissions by finding a productive use for the waste product.

The gray bricks are produced in a lab over eight days using urine, calcium, sand and bacteria. Fertilizers are also produced. And the bricks do not smell.

The bricks are made using urea — a chemical found in urine and also synthesized around the world to make fertilizer. The process of growing bricks from urea has been tested in the United States with synthetic solutions, but the new brick uses human urine for the first time, the researchers said.

“We literally pee this away every day and flush it through the sewer networks,” said Dyllon Randall, a senior lecturer at the University of Cape Town’s civil engineering department who is part of the team that developed the brick. “Why not recover this instead and make multiple products?”

The bio-bricks are created through a process called microbial induced carbonate precipitation, which is similar to the process that produces coral reefs.

Loose sand is colonized with bacteria that produce the enzyme urease. The enzyme breaks down the urea in urine while producing the rocky substance calcium carbonate through a complex chemical reaction.

A brick or column of any shape can be made. The bricks are formed at room temperature, cutting the harmful carbon dioxide emitted when making regular bricks that are kiln-fired.

One obstacle preventing mass production is that the bricks use huge amounts of pee. To make a single brick requires about 20 liters of urine — a couple of weeks’ worth of wee for a typical adult.

“So, I get it from the boys bathroom opposite the laboratory. I put a little sign up and all the university boys contribute to my research,” said Suzanne Lambert, who proved the concept for the research by making the first brick.

“I definitely see commercialization in the next decade or two, but there is still a lot of lab work to be done,” she said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses supporters in parliament on Tuesday.
Jamal Khashoggi crisis may tip Middle East power balance toward Turkey
The murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi could alter the power dynamic in the Middle East by strengthening Turkey's influence at Saudi Arabia's expense as they compete for leadership of the Isla...
Image Not Available
Plans for in Antarctic ocean sanctuary, world's largest, blocked by Russia, China and Norway
A plan to create the world's largest marine sanctuary in Antarctic waters has been shot down when a key conservation summit failed to reach a consensus, with environmentalists on Saturday decryi...
Image Not Available
Most of U.S. to shift back to standard time on Sunday morning
It's time to usher out daylight saving time across most of the United States and welcome back standard time. The shift means it's lighter earlier in the morning, and darkness on the edge...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Suzanne Lambert (left), Dyllon Randall and Vukheta Mukhari, developers of the first brick that uses human urine as one of the binding components, pose in the lab at the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Cape Town on Friday. | AFP-JIJI Vukheta Mukhari shows off one of the bricks. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,