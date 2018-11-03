Kyoei Sangyo says subsidiary falsified life raft maintenance data

Kyoei Sangyo Co. has revealed that a life raft maintenance subsidiary has skipped some safety inspection steps or manipulated maintenance records at its sales office in Hiroshima Prefecture.

After receiving the report Friday from Kyoei Sangyo, a Tokyo-based technology firm, the transport ministry ordered Kyoei Marine Technology Co.’s office in Fukuyama to halt its maintenance operations over the violation.

The ministry will launch on-site inspections at life raft maintenance companies across Japan by Nov. 9 to check for similar improper cases.

According to Kyoei Sangyo and other sources, the irregularities at the Fukuyama office may have started in August 2002. Inspectors there are believed to have skipped tests to confirm air leaks for a total of 326 cargo ships and ferries as well as tests for emergency slides.

There is the possibility that appropriate maintenance was not conducted for 812 rafts for 156 ships and 116 emergency slides.

The local branch also falsified maintenance records to make it appear that safety checks had been conducted.

Kyoei Sangyo said labor shortages during peak periods could be behind the misconduct.

Booking a special loss of ¥230 million for maintenance costs, Kyoei Sangyo has lowered its group recurring profit estimate to ¥120 million for the business year through March 2019, down ¥800 million from its previous projection.