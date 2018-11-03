National

Kyoei Sangyo says subsidiary falsified life raft maintenance data

JIJI

Kyoei Sangyo Co. has revealed that a life raft maintenance subsidiary has skipped some safety inspection steps or manipulated maintenance records at its sales office in Hiroshima Prefecture.

After receiving the report Friday from Kyoei Sangyo, a Tokyo-based technology firm, the transport ministry ordered Kyoei Marine Technology Co.’s office in Fukuyama to halt its maintenance operations over the violation.

The ministry will launch on-site inspections at life raft maintenance companies across Japan by Nov. 9 to check for similar improper cases.

According to Kyoei Sangyo and other sources, the irregularities at the Fukuyama office may have started in August 2002. Inspectors there are believed to have skipped tests to confirm air leaks for a total of 326 cargo ships and ferries as well as tests for emergency slides.

There is the possibility that appropriate maintenance was not conducted for 812 rafts for 156 ships and 116 emergency slides.

The local branch also falsified maintenance records to make it appear that safety checks had been conducted.

Kyoei Sangyo said labor shortages during peak periods could be behind the misconduct.

Booking a special loss of ¥230 million for maintenance costs, Kyoei Sangyo has lowered its group recurring profit estimate to ¥120 million for the business year through March 2019, down ¥800 million from its previous projection.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo may deploy water buses for Olympic transportation
The organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the metropolitan government plan to operate water buses to transport people visiting the Tokyo Bay area to watch events. Traditional tran...
Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda, who was held in Syria for more than three years, addresses a news conference for the first time since his release last month, at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Friday.
Canadian held captive in Syria says Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda doesn't deserve criticism
A Canadian also held captive in Syria has said that freed Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda should not be criticized for doing his job. Yasuda, 44, who returned to Japan late last month after 40...
Image Not Available
KYB names 20 more buildings with problematic earthquake shock absorbers
KYB Corp. has identified 20 more buildings using earthquake shock absorbers for which inspection data had been manipulated or was believed to have been manipulated, including one of the company's o...

,