National

Tokyo may deploy water buses for Olympic transportation

JIJI

The organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the metropolitan government plan to operate water buses to transport people visiting the Tokyo Bay area to watch events.

Traditional transportation systems are expected to face capacity shortages in the waterfront area, where boat, canoe and equestrian events are scheduled to be held.

To cover the shortages, the committee and the metropolitan government are examining the idea of building a water bus pier somewhere around Umi-no-Mori (Sea Forest) park, located near the event venues, sources said Friday.

A water bus route may connect the pier, Ariake and Aomi ferry terminals, and Hinode Pier, which is close to JR Hamamatsucho Station and Daimon Station, a subway stop operated by the metropolitan government, the sources said.

