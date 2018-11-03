World / Crime & Legal

Woman told police she was raped by Chinese billionaire

AP

MINNEAPOLIS – A woman who said she was raped by Chinese billionaire Richard Liu told police she pleaded with him to stop as he attacked her inside her apartment after a night of drinking, according to documents reviewed by a newspaper.

The founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com was arrested Aug. 31 in Minneapolis, released without charges and returned to China. Prosecutors in Minneapolis are reviewing the case, but there is no timeline for when they might make a charging decision.

The Star Tribune reviewed text messages, portions of the 21-year-old alleged victim’s interviews with police, and other documents that piece together her account of the night.

Liu, 45, is a student with the Carlson School of Management’s doctor of business administration China program and was in Minneapolis for a weeklong residency. His attorneys have said he’s innocent.

The alleged victim is from China and is a student at the University of Minnesota. Her Florida-based attorney, Wil Florin, confirmed that she attended an Aug. 30 dinner with Liu and others in which liquor was served and she felt coerced to drink.

According to materials viewed by the newspaper, the woman told a friend by text message that after the dinner, Liu dragged her into a vehicle and made advances.

“I begged him to stop but he didn’t listen,” one text read. She told police he followed her inside the apartment and pulled off her clothes as she protested. She told police, “I told him ‘no’ several times.”

The woman also told investigators that she escaped from him and started to redress herself before he threw her on the bed and raped her.

Afterward, she used the messaging system WeChat to text friends about what happened. She said she was raped, and when one friend asked her what he could do if she called police, she replied, “He is going to exercise his power. You underestimate him.”

The woman eventually gave a statement to police and Liu was arrested.

Jill Brisbois, one of Liu’s attorneys, told the Star Tribune she could not discuss the case or share evidence with the media because they do not want to interfere with the judicial process.

Liu is known in Chinese as Liu Qiangdong. He is worth $7.5 billion.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. soldiers arrive at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas, to conduct the first missions along the southern border in support of Operation Faithful Patriot on Thursday.
Trump backtracks on suggestion U.S. troops could fire on migrants
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday backtracked from his suggestion a day earlier that American troops sent to the U.S. border with Mexico would be free to fire on migrants who throw rocks at the...
White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march on the grounds of the University of Virginia ahead of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia ,on Aug. 11, 2017.
U.S. has political blind spot for right-wing threat, analysts say
Robert Bowers, accused of massacring 11 Jews in a Pittsburgh synagogue, spewed extreme anti-Semitic invective openly on social media, and had 10 guns registered in his name. Cesar Sayoc, who sen...
Former President Barack Obama and Democratic candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams embrace during a campaign rally at Morehouse College in Atlanta on Friday.
In U.S. midterm race, racial tensions never far from surface
In a sea of white faces at a Florida campaign rally stirred to a froth by U.S. President Donald Trump, a woman named June and two friends stand out: they are among just a handful of black people ch...

, , , ,