KYB names 20 more buildings with problematic earthquake shock absorbers

KYB Corp. has identified 20 more buildings using earthquake shock absorbers for which inspection data had been manipulated or was believed to have been manipulated, including one of the company’s own plants.

At nine buildings, including NHK’s Kagoshima broadcasting center and the Saitama Cancer Center, absorbers that do not meet national standards were found.

The KYB plant in Kani, Gifu Prefecture, uses absorbers that do not satisfy standards for the plant, the company said Friday.

The Gifu Minami plant was the site of the misconduct, producing products with falsified data until its operations were transferred to a KYB unit in January 2007.

At present, it produces hydraulic cylinders and valves for construction machinery and motorcycles.

KYB said that a delay in announcing the use of problematic products at its own facility was due to the time required to investigate the situation.

The company corrected the number of buildings for which products in question were used to 980 from 983, after confirming that such products were not delivered to two buildings and that one building was counted twice.

Of the total, the company has named 108 buildings.