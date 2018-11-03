National

KYB names 20 more buildings with problematic earthquake shock absorbers

JIJI

KYB Corp. has identified 20 more buildings using earthquake shock absorbers for which inspection data had been manipulated or was believed to have been manipulated, including one of the company’s own plants.

At nine buildings, including NHK’s Kagoshima broadcasting center and the Saitama Cancer Center, absorbers that do not meet national standards were found.

The KYB plant in Kani, Gifu Prefecture, uses absorbers that do not satisfy standards for the plant, the company said Friday.

The Gifu Minami plant was the site of the misconduct, producing products with falsified data until its operations were transferred to a KYB unit in January 2007.

At present, it produces hydraulic cylinders and valves for construction machinery and motorcycles.

KYB said that a delay in announcing the use of problematic products at its own facility was due to the time required to investigate the situation.

The company corrected the number of buildings for which products in question were used to 980 from 983, after confirming that such products were not delivered to two buildings and that one building was counted twice.

Of the total, the company has named 108 buildings.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Kyoei Sangyo says subsidiary falsified life raft maintenance data
Kyoei Sangyo Co. has revealed that a life raft maintenance subsidiary has skipped some safety inspection steps or manipulated maintenance records at its sales office in Hiroshima Prefecture. Aft...
Image Not Available
Tokyo may deploy water buses for Olympic transportation
The organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the metropolitan government plan to operate water buses to transport people visiting the Tokyo Bay area to watch events. Traditional tran...
Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda, who was held in Syria for more than three years, addresses a news conference for the first time since his release last month, at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Friday.
Canadian held captive in Syria says Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda doesn't deserve criticism
A Canadian also held captive in Syria has said that freed Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda should not be criticized for doing his job. Yasuda, 44, who returned to Japan late last month after 40...

, ,