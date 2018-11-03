Two ASDF fighters come into contact during training

Two F-2 fighter jets belonging to the Air Self-Defense Force’s Tsuiki Air Base in Fukuoka Prefecture came into contact with each other during training over waters west of the Kyushu region on Friday.

The two aircraft then made emergency landings at the base.

Only some parts of the aircraft’s bodies were damaged in the incident and the pilots were unhurt, according to the Defense Ministry’s Air Staff Office.

The ASDF is currently investigating the collision.

According to the office, the two jets left the base at around 2:55 p.m. and conducted combat training over waters some 200 km west of the base.

At around 3:55 p.m., the collision occurred when the pilots were checking to see whether there were any abnormalities in each other’s aircraft. Such inspections are held during all fighter training, according to the office.

Some of the damaged parts are believed to have fallen into the sea. The fighters were not carrying missiles and fuel leaks did not occur in the incident.

Among similar minor collisions involving ASDF aircraft in the past, two F-15 fighters, stationed at Chitose Air Base in Hokkaido, came into contact with each other during combat training in 2005.

In January 2014, two aircraft from the acrobatic flight team Blue Impulse, belonging to Matsushima Air Base in Miyagi Prefecture, made contact while trying out new performances.

No one was hurt or killed in either incident.