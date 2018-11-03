Saudi sisters likely committed suicide in New York’s Hudson River, police say
Sisters Tala (left) and Rotana Fareain are pictured in this undated composite image. | NYPD / VIA AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Saudi sisters likely committed suicide in New York’s Hudson River, police say

Reuters

NEW YORK – Two young Saudi women whose bodies were found a week ago along the rocky Manhattan shore of the Hudson River, bound together with duct tape around their waist and ankles, likely committed suicide, New York police said Friday.

Dermot Shea, New York City Police Department chief of detectives, told a news conference sisters Tala Farea, 16, and Rotana Farea, 23, who had been living in Virginia, likely “entered the water alive” and were said to have preferred suicide over returning to Saudi Arabia.

“At this point in time we have no credible information that any crime took place in New York City, but it is under investigation,” Shea said.

Shea said sources in Virginia told detectives the women, whose bodies were discovered by a passerby on Oct. 24, “would rather inflict harm on themselves and commit suicide than return to Saudi Arabia.”

Detectives used eyewitness testimonies, video evidence and the eldest sister’s credit card purchases for food, hotel and transportation to determine that there likely was no foul play involved in their deaths.

The two were last seen by family in Virginia on Nov. 30, 2017. They subsequently stayed at a shelter facility for domestic violence victims until the end of August and appeared to have arrived in New York City on Sept. 1 before staying at a number of “high-end hotels,” Shea said.

An eyewitness told detectives that on Oct. 24 around 7 a.m. he saw two women kneeling about 30 feet (9 meters) apart near the Hudson River praying loudly for about 15 minutes.

Police said the sisters, who had lived in the United States for about two to three years, were said to have been subjected to physical abuse and may have applied for U.S. asylum.

A cause of death in the case has not yet been determined.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former U.S. President Barack Obama walks on stage as he campaigns for Democrats, including Florida Sen. Bill Nelson and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum in Miami on Friday.
On U.S. campaign trail, Obama warns against fear as Trump touts economy
Former U.S. President Barack Obama warned on Friday against rhetoric he said was designed to sow fear as he campaigned in support of Democratic candidates while President Donald Trump hammered a...
This image taken from the Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump shows what looks like a movie-style poster that takes creative inspiration from the TV series "Game of Thrones" to announce the re-imposition of sanctions against Iran.
'SANCTIONS ARE COMING': Trump tweets 'Game of Thrones' teaser on Iran
"Game of Thrones" fans are primed for the final season, but starring Donald Trump? Well not quite, though the president had a laugh at Iran's expense Friday by posing in a GoT-style picture....
Heather Nauert
Trump considering U.S. State Department spokeswoman for U.N. ambassador post
President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was seriously considering naming U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to succeed Nikki Haley as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, addi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Sisters Tala (left) and Rotana Fareain are pictured in this undated composite image. | NYPD / VIA AFP-JIJI

, ,