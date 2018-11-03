World / Politics

‘SANCTIONS ARE COMING’: Trump tweets ‘Game of Thrones’ teaser on Iran

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – “Game of Thrones” fans are primed for the final season, but starring Donald Trump? Well not quite, though the president had a laugh at Iran’s expense Friday by posing in a GoT-style picture.

“SANCTIONS ARE COMING,” reads the mock movie poster Trump tweeted Friday, echoing the HBO swords-sex-dragons-and-zombie series’ signature line: “winter is coming.”

Each “O” in the fictional Trump title is crossed by vertical lines, just like in the “Game of Thrones” logo.

The words are superimposed on a picture of the president striding out of a foggy background or possibly the smoking ruins of a diplomatic battlefield.

Trump was referring to a host of new sanctions set to be imposed on Iran by the United States, after Washington ditched an agreement reached under the administration of President Barack Obama to lift sanctions in exchange for controls over Tehran’s nuclear programs.

The punitive measures were announced Friday but take effect Monday.

As for HBO, it isn’t amused by Trump’s fantasy poster.

“We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,” HBO said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Trump, who followed his real estate career with a spell as a reality TV host, is no stranger to self-promotion, telling rallies that by every metric imaginable he is enjoying unprecedented success.

“The greatest movement in the history of our country,” he calls the populist revolt that saw him beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a relatively tight margin — although he calls it “a landslide.”

This image taken from the Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump shows what looks like a movie-style poster that takes creative inspiration from the TV series 'Game of Thrones' to announce the re-imposition of sanctions against Iran. | AP

