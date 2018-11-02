Dissident cartoonist Badiucao cancels Hong Kong show after China ‘threats’
Wrapped artworks by Chinese political cartoonist Badiucao are seen after his first solo international exhibition 'Gongle' was cancelled in Hong Kong on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

Dissident cartoonist Badiucao cancels Hong Kong show after China ‘threats’

Reuters

HONG KONG – Hong Kong organizers of an exhibition by a dissident Chinese-Australian cartoonist, a persistent thorn in the side of leaders in Beijing, cancelled the event in the Chinese-ruled city on Friday given what they said were threats by China.

The exhibition by Badiucao was to have been his first international solo event. His work highlights themes including rights violations and abuse of power under Chinese Communist Party rule and he often satirizes President Xi Jinping.

“We are sorry to announce that the exhibition ‘Gongle’, by Chinese artist Badiucao, has been cancelled out of safety concerns,” wrote the organizers, Hong Kong Free Press, Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders, in a statement.

“The decision follows threats made by the Chinese authorities relating to the artist. Whilst the organisers value freedom of expression, the safety of our partners remains a major concern.”

The statement did not specify the threats. China’s representative Liaison Office in Hong Kong could not be reached for comment.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” principle, with the guarantee of a high degree of autonomy and freedoms, including freedom of expression, not enjoyed elsewhere in China.

But those freedoms have come under threat, pro-democracy activists say, with increased meddling by Beijing.

Badiucao was due to give a question and answer session at the opening alongside members of the Russian anti-Kremlin Pussy Riot punk band, as well as Hong Kong’s young democracy leader Joshua Wong.

Badiucao, considered one of the most prominent Chinese political cartoonists, gave no immediate response when contacted by email.

Amnesty International, one of the co-organizers of the exhibition, expressed concern.

“The threat Badiucao faces exemplifies how much overseas Chinese dissidents need to consider when they do their work,” said Amnesty China researcher Patrick Poon.

“It’s particularly worrying that it happens here in Hong Kong as the space for freedom of expression is eroding further this year,” Poon added.

Last month, Hong Kong authorities refused to renew a work visa for the Asia news editor of the Financial Times, soon after he hosted a talk by an independence activist at the city’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC).

“The incident might make other dissidents and artists rethink whether it’s safe for them to do their work in Hong Kong as they may also face similar situation in future,” Poon added.

Tom Grundy, the editor of Hong Kong Free Press, declined to give specifics as to the nature of the threats.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Sri Lanka's newly appointed prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, is blessed by Buddhist monks during the ceremony to assume duties at the prime minister's office in Colombo on Monday.
Sri Lanka's strongman is back, and he's brought his family too
In a compound secured by the Sri Lankan elite special task force that protects the island nation's top leaders, beneath framed photos of himself in army uniform, the brother of newly installed P...
U.S. President Donald Trump chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in November last year. China hopes that if the Democrats gain control of at least one house of Congress, Trump might be forced to ease off on trade.
Asian nations eye upcoming U.S. midterm elections with a mixture of anxiety, hope
Hope and anxiety hang over Asia — and North Asia in particular — ahead of Tuesday's U.S. midterm election. U.S. President Donald Trump has shaken up Asia, as he has much of the world. Now Beijin...
Image Not Available
Top Australia defense firm Austral hacked in extortion attempt
A top Australian defense firm with major U.S. Navy contracts has admitted its personnel files were breached and that it was the subject of an extortion attempt. Austral — which among other thing...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Wrapped artworks by Chinese political cartoonist Badiucao are seen after his first solo international exhibition 'Gongle' was cancelled in Hong Kong on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,