National / Crime & Legal

Man arrested in Hamamatsu over fatal stabbing of Filipino ex-girlfriend

Kyodo

SHIZUOKA – A man was arrested Friday on the suspicion that he had fatally stabbed his Filipino ex-girlfriend the previous night at a restaurant in Shizuoka Prefecture, local police said.

Yasumasa Yamaguchi, 45, allegedly stabbed Rowena Casimiro Haga, 48, at around 11:20 p.m. Thursday at a restaurant they used to frequent in the city of Hamamatsu. Haga had complained of being stalked by Yamaguchi, according to the police.

Yamaguchi was warned not to approach Haga by the police in June after he tried to force his way into her home.

Haga was found lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her chest when a paramedic arrived at the restaurant, according to the local rescue service.

Yamaguchi fled in a car but was arrested around four hours later on a road about 2 kilometers from the crime scene.

