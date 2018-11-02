Business / Corporate

Ono Pharmaceutical posts record net profit in first half of fiscal 2018 due to cancer drug Opdivo

JIJI

OSAKA – Ono Pharmaceutical Co. has reported a record net profit for the six months from April to September thanks to strong sales of its blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo.

Net profit for the first half of fiscal 2018 grew 36 percent from a year earlier to ¥28.845 billion, according to the company’s earnings report released Thursday. The company also revised up its sales and net profit forecasts for the fiscal year.

Opdivo sales grew 11.9 percent to ¥45.4 billion. Increased royalty revenue from foreign companies also contributed to the higher earnings.

The domestic price for Opdivo was halved in February 2017 and lowered further in April this year following price reviews by the government.

Opdivo shipments rose 40 percent after the government approved increased use, including for stomach cancer treatment.

Ono Pharmaceutical plans to apply for permission to use the drug for the treatment of esophageal cancer and hepatocellular cancer. In addition, sales in China are expected to start this fiscal year.

Opdivo was developed based on research by scientist Tasuku Honjo, who won this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

“The impact of the Nobel Prize win has been limited,” company President Gyo Sagara told a news conference Thursday.

But the win may put the company in a better position for recruiting thanks to the increased name recognition of the company, Sagara said.

There are reportedly differences in opinion between Honjo, a distinguished professor at Kyoto University, and the company on the ties between the scientist’s research and the development of Opdivo.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Toyota mulls turning site of closing plant into a housing development designed to test autonomous...
Toyota Motor Corp. is considering trials using autonomous vehicles to transport residents and deliver food in central Japan by the late 2020s as it focuses on new mobility services using self-drivi...
Image Not Available
Japanese advertising giant Dentsu and U.S. venture capital firm tie up to boost sports technology...
Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc. and a U.S.-based venture capital firm plan to launch an accelerator program for technology companies engaged in the sports business around the world. With ...
Delivery lockers have been installed on power poles in the town of Seika, Kyoto Prefecture.
Kansai Electric attaches delivery lockers to power poles to gauge demand
Kansai Electric Power Co. said Thursday it has attached delivery lockers to power poles in Seika, a town in Kyoto Prefecture, to assess demand for such a service. The utility company intends to ...

, ,