Ono Pharmaceutical posts record net profit in first half of fiscal 2018 due to cancer drug Opdivo

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. has reported a record net profit for the six months from April to September thanks to strong sales of its blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo.

Net profit for the first half of fiscal 2018 grew 36 percent from a year earlier to ¥28.845 billion, according to the company’s earnings report released Thursday. The company also revised up its sales and net profit forecasts for the fiscal year.

Opdivo sales grew 11.9 percent to ¥45.4 billion. Increased royalty revenue from foreign companies also contributed to the higher earnings.

The domestic price for Opdivo was halved in February 2017 and lowered further in April this year following price reviews by the government.

Opdivo shipments rose 40 percent after the government approved increased use, including for stomach cancer treatment.

Ono Pharmaceutical plans to apply for permission to use the drug for the treatment of esophageal cancer and hepatocellular cancer. In addition, sales in China are expected to start this fiscal year.

Opdivo was developed based on research by scientist Tasuku Honjo, who won this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

“The impact of the Nobel Prize win has been limited,” company President Gyo Sagara told a news conference Thursday.

But the win may put the company in a better position for recruiting thanks to the increased name recognition of the company, Sagara said.

There are reportedly differences in opinion between Honjo, a distinguished professor at Kyoto University, and the company on the ties between the scientist’s research and the development of Opdivo.