Business

Kansai Electric attaches delivery lockers to power poles to gauge demand

JIJI

SEIKA, KYOTO PREF. – Kansai Electric Power Co. said Thursday it has attached delivery lockers to power poles in Seika, a town in Kyoto Prefecture, to assess demand for such a service.

The utility company intends to hear from users and examine the convenience of such lockers as it mulls whether to fully launch the service. The trial service will continue until March 15.

Kansai Electric collaborated with Tokyo-based major delivery locker-maker Fulltime System Co., the Seika Municipal Government and delivery service firms Yamato Transport Co., Sagawa Express Co. and Japan Post Co.

Delivery lockers were installed on three power poles on the sidewalk facing condominiums and within the grounds of the buildings. Some 30 families living in three condominium buildings in the town can use the service.

If parcels are delivered to lockers while a registered user is not home, an email is sent to notify the user of the delivery.

The user unlocks the locker and receives the parcel with a password or types of smart cards often used with transportation services.

Delivery lockers at power poles will be useful when no space or power source is available to install such equipment at condominiums, people involved in the trial service said.

In areas where Kansai Electric operates, there are some 2.7 million power poles.

A Kansai Electric official said the service could make good use of power poles.

It is the first time in Japan that power poles have been used for such a purpose.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Toyota mulls turning site of closing plant into a housing development designed to test autonomous...
Toyota Motor Corp. is considering trials using autonomous vehicles to transport residents and deliver food in central Japan by the late 2020s as it focuses on new mobility services using self-drivi...
Image Not Available
Ono Pharmaceutical posts record net profit in first half of fiscal 2018 due to cancer drug Opdivo
Ono Pharmaceutical Co. has reported a record net profit for the six months from April to September thanks to strong sales of its blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo. Net profit for the first half of ...
Image Not Available
Japanese advertising giant Dentsu and U.S. venture capital firm tie up to boost sports technology...
Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc. and a U.S.-based venture capital firm plan to launch an accelerator program for technology companies engaged in the sports business around the world. With ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Delivery lockers have been installed on power poles in the town of Seika, Kyoto Prefecture. | KYODO

, , ,