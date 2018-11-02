Kansai Electric attaches delivery lockers to power poles to gauge demand

Kansai Electric Power Co. said Thursday it has attached delivery lockers to power poles in Seika, a town in Kyoto Prefecture, to assess demand for such a service.

The utility company intends to hear from users and examine the convenience of such lockers as it mulls whether to fully launch the service. The trial service will continue until March 15.

Kansai Electric collaborated with Tokyo-based major delivery locker-maker Fulltime System Co., the Seika Municipal Government and delivery service firms Yamato Transport Co., Sagawa Express Co. and Japan Post Co.

Delivery lockers were installed on three power poles on the sidewalk facing condominiums and within the grounds of the buildings. Some 30 families living in three condominium buildings in the town can use the service.

If parcels are delivered to lockers while a registered user is not home, an email is sent to notify the user of the delivery.

The user unlocks the locker and receives the parcel with a password or types of smart cards often used with transportation services.

Delivery lockers at power poles will be useful when no space or power source is available to install such equipment at condominiums, people involved in the trial service said.

In areas where Kansai Electric operates, there are some 2.7 million power poles.

A Kansai Electric official said the service could make good use of power poles.

It is the first time in Japan that power poles have been used for such a purpose.