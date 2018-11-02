Trump hopes to craft trade agreement with Xi at G20 meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to reach an agreement on trade with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina this month and has asked key U.S. officials to begin drafting potential terms, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The push for a possible deal with China was prompted by the president’s telephone call with Xi on Thursday, the people said. Afterward, Trump described the conversation as “long and very good” and said in a tweet that their discussions on trade were “moving along nicely.”

Trump asked key Cabinet secretaries to have their staff draw up a potential deal to signal a cease-fire in an escalating trade conflict, the people said, adding that multiple agencies are involved in the drafting of the plan.

Thursday’s telephone conversation was Trump and Xi’s first publicly disclosed call in six months. Both sides reported that they had constructive discussions on North Korea and trade, with Chinese state media saying that Trump supported “frequent, direct communication” between the presidents and “joint efforts to prepare for” the planned meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1.

“Those discussions are moving along nicely,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday. At a campaign rally in Columbia, Missouri, Thursday night, he said, “They want to make a deal.”

“He wants to do it,” Trump said of Xi. “They all want to do it.”

It was unclear if Trump is easing up on U.S. demands that China has resisted.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported Friday that Xi said he was “very happy” to talk to Trump again and attaches “great importance to good relations with the president.” Disagreements on trade have “adversely affected” industries from both countries as well as global trade, Xi said. “China does not want to see this.”

Trump also said he and Xi had “a good discussion on North Korea.” The U.S. president wants to maintain United Nations sanctions and pressure to compel Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear program, even as he prepares for a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Xi said the situation on the Korean Peninsula has “undergone positive changes.”

“It is hoped that the United States and (North Korea) will take care of each other’s concerns and further advance the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” he said, adding that “China will continue to play a constructive role.”

In a renewed effort to revive growth in a cooling, state-dominated economy amid the tariff battle with Washington, Xi has promised tax cuts and other help to China’s entrepreneurs.

Chinese year-on-year economic growth declined to 6.5 percent in the three months ending in September, the worst showing since the global crisis.

The ruling party needs to nurture conditions to “let the private economy create vitality,” Xi said in a speech Thursday to a group of entrepreneurs, according to Xinhua.

Communist leaders promised for the first time in 2013 to give market forces the “decisive role” in allocating resources, but reform advocates say they have focused on building up state industry while doing little for entrepreneurs.

The comments appeared to be aimed at shoring up confidence among entrepreneurs, who generate China’s new jobs and wealth, amid complaints Beijing is dragging its feet on economic reforms and reining in the dominance of state industry.

Xi promised to “reduce the burden of corporate taxes and fees,” give tax exemptions to small and high-tech enterprises, improve access to financing and “create a level playing field” in markets dominated by government industry.

The possible warming of relations between Washington and Beijing comes after months of escalating tensions over trade that are threatening to spill into other areas of disagreement, including freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. The Trump administration this year has already imposed tariffs on $250 billion in trade with China and is threatening to impose tariffs on all remaining imports from China, which last year were worth $505 billion.

U.S.-China talks have made little progress since May, when Trump put a stop to a deal that would see China buy more energy and agricultural goods to narrow the trade deficit. In Beijing that was seen as an insult to Xi, who sent a personal emissary to Washington for the negotiations, and cemented a view that Trump’s real goal was to thwart China’s rise.

In recent months China has repeatedly questioned America’s sincerity in trade talks, wary of agreeing to something only to have Trump change his mind. While Beijing is open to striking a deal that narrows the trade deficit, officials have resisted Trump’s other demands — including an end to subsidies for strategic industries, a stop to forced technology transfer and more competition for state-owned enterprises.

One person said a sticking point in any potential deal is intellectual property theft, where the Trump administration has sought to take a hard line.

On Thursday, the U.S. accused a Chinese state-owned company of conspiring to steal trade secrets of U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. as part of a Justice Department crackdown against China in cases of suspected economic espionage.

Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. and Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corp. were indicted along with three individuals, the Justice Department said. The U.S. also sued to stop the companies from exporting to America any products that were created using the trade secrets.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said at an event in Washington that Trump and Xi might be able to break the logjam on issues during the summit. But Kudlow cautioned that Trump would “aggressively” pursue his agenda against China, if no deals were reached on intellectual property theft, cybersecurity and tariffs on commodities, among other issues.

Trump’s posture toward China has been closely watched by investors, who are looking for the possibility of tensions cooling.