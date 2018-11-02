Judge rejects tribe’s challenge to North Dakota voter ID law as poll nears
Sherri Two Horses submits an application for an absentee ballot to the Sioux County Auditor's office on the Standing Rock Reservation in Fort Yates, North Dakota, Oct. 26. | REUTERS

Judge rejects tribe’s challenge to North Dakota voter ID law as poll nears

AP

BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA – A federal judge has denied a request from an American Indian tribe in North Dakota to block the state’s voter ID law just days before the election.

North Dakota’s law requires voters to show ID with a residential street address, a provision that American Indians have argued is not always evident on reservations.

The Spirit Lake Sioux tribe sued the state Tuesday seeking a temporary restraining order.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland in Bismarck ruled Thursday that the tribe’s allegations caused him concern but that he was denying the emergency motion because it would cause confusion so close to the election.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa sued over the voter ID requirements in 2016. The U.S. Supreme Court this year upheld the law.

Photos

