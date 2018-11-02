Faith-based Anchorage women’s shelter sues to exclude transgender people
Denise Harle, an attorney with the conservative Christian law firm Alliance Defending Freedom, poses outside the Hope Center women's shelter in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday. Hope Center is suing the city of Anchorage to block it from requiring the faith-based shelter to accept transgender women. | AP

Faith-based Anchorage women’s shelter sues to exclude transgender people

AP

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – A faith-based Anchorage women’s shelter is suing to block the city from requiring it to accept transgender women.

Lawyers for Alliance Defending Freedom filed a motion in federal court Thursday, seeking an injunction stop the city from applying its gender identity law to the Hope Center shelter.

The conservative Christian law firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, says homeless shelters are exempt from the local law.

The shelter operators filed a federal lawsuit against the city and its Equal Rights Commission in August, months after a transgender woman complained to the commission that she was denied entry at the shelter.

Plaintiffs say the individual identified only as “Jessie Doe” showed up inebriated after hours and was not turned away because of gender.

City officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

