The Saudi Arabia flag flies on the top of the consulate as diplomatic vehicles wait outside the Saudi Consulate on Thursday in Istanbul. Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the consulate and his body was dismembered and destroyed as part of a premeditated plan, Turkey's chief prosecutor said on Wednesday, making details of the murder public for the first time.

In call to Jared Kushner, Saudi crown prince described slain journalist as dangerous Islamist

Kyodo

NEW YORK – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman described slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi as a dangerous Islamist in a phone call with the White House, the Washington Post reported Thursday, quoting people familiar with the matter.

He used the characterization in the phone talk with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and national security adviser John Bolton before the kingdom publicly acknowledged killing Khashoggi, the paper said in its online edition.

In the call, the crown prince urged Kushner and Bolton to preserve the U.S.-Saudi alliance and said the journalist was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, a group long opposed by Bolton and other senior U.S. officials.

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor recently said the act was carried out with premeditation, in a turnaround from earlier Saudi statements calling the Washington Post columnist’s death an accident that occurred during a fistfight or interrogation.

Turkish officials have said from the beginning that Khashoggi was killed with premeditation and his body was dismembered by a team of Saudi operatives dispatched from Riyadh.

In a statement released to the Washington Post, Khashoggi’s family called the characterization of the journalist as a dangerous Islamist inaccurate.

“Jamal Khashoggi was not a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. He denied such claims repeatedly over the past several years,” the family was quoted as saying. “Jamal Khashoggi was not a dangerous person in any way possible. To claim otherwise would be ridiculous.”

White House senior advisers Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, walk to Air Force One on route to visit Pittsburgh after mass shooting at synagogue as they depart with U.S. President Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Tuesday.

