Japan to limit industries covered in new foreign worker status

The government plans to narrow the scope of the proposed Type 2 resident status for foreign workers to cover only a few industries, including construction, vehicle maintenance, shipbuilding and air travel, government sources said Thursday.

The Type 2 status is one of the two types under a new resident program for foreigners that the government plans to introduce in April next year to accept more foreign workers amid severe labor shortages.

The move to limit the number of target industries is designed to fend off criticism that the new program marks a policy shift toward accepting immigrants.

The government plans to submit immigration control law revisions, including the introduction of the new resident program, to the Diet on Friday. It aims to pass them before the current parliamentary session ends on Dec. 10.

Up until now, the government had planned for the new residence status, made up of Type 1 and Type 2, to cover 14 industries. The 14 sectors are nursing care, building cleaning, agriculture, fisheries, food and beverage manufacturing, restaurants, materials processing, industrial machinery, electronics and electric machinery, construction, shipbuilding, vehicle maintenance, air travel and hotels.

The Type 1 status will allow foreign workers to live in the country for up to five years, while skilled workers with the Type 2 status will be able to extend the period of stay without limit and will be able to bring their family members.

Some lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have complained that the introduction of the Type 2 status means a shift in the government’s strict immigration policy.

The LDP’s judicial affairs division has put together a resolution urging the government to make requirements stricter for granting the Type 2 status.

It is still unclear whether limiting the number of industries subject to the new resident program will restrict the number of foreign workers accepted into the country.

Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita told a parliamentary committee that the government has no plans to set a specific number for the upper limit on foreign workers to be accepted under the program.

