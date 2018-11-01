Subaru files recall for over 410,000 cars due to faulty engine part

Subaru Corp. on Thursday filed a recall with the transport ministry for over 410,000 cars due to a faulty engine part that could cause the vehicles to stall.

The affected vehicles included 101,153 cars of four models including the Impreza, produced domestically between January 2012 and September 2013, as well as 310,000 units abroad. Subaru did not reveal the overseas models affected by the recall.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the engine valve springs of the vehicles could fracture. The faulty parts could cause abnormal noise and engine stalling.

No accidents related to the fault have been confirmed, but 94 cases of malfunction have been reported, including engine start failure.

The other affected models in Japan were the Forester sport utility vehicle, the BRZ sports car and the 86 sports coupe, which is manufactured by Subaru for Toyota Motor Corp.

On Oct. 23, Subaru cut its group net profit estimate for the first half ended September to ¥49 billion ($434 million) from ¥79.1 billion, citing costs related to “quality.” It admitted Thursday that the main reason for the revision was the latest recall.